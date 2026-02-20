EA Sports Pays Tribute To Deion Sanders As First Ever Honor Society Inductee With CFB26 OVR 99

Deion Sanders is probably the best cornerback in NFL history. But he wasn’t just good as a pro. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 draft because he was also one of the best college cornerbacks during his highly decorated four-year career at Florida State from 1985-1988.

He was a two-time unanimous All-American (1987-1988). And that is pretty special considering only Herschel Walker has ever been unanimously named three times. The Seminoles also retired his No. 2 jersey. As the best cornerback in the nation and also the most dangerous return guy, Neon Deion was a unique star in college sports history.

In 1988, his senior year, Sanders was not only named the best defensive back in the country as the Jim Thorpe Award winner, he also led the nation in punt return yards. He had a punt return touchdown and two interception return touchdowns that year. In honor of his unique and untouchable college career, EA Sports has honored him with a spot in the inaugural class for their College Football Honor Society.

They gave Sanders a 99 overall rating, a 97 for press coverage, 98 for man coverage, 91 for zone coverage, 98 for accuracy, 96 for change of direction, 94 for catching, and an 89 for tackling that even Coach Prime would admit is generous.

Sanders was joined in receiving the honor by two other college all-timers: Alabama wideout Julio Jones (2008-2010) and Texas linebacker Brian Orakpo (2004-2008).

Orakpo won a National Championship in 2005 as a freshman. As a senior in 2008 he recorded 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles en route to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player), the Ted Hendricks Trophy (best defensive end), the Lombardi Award (player who most embodies Vince Lombardi’s values), and the Bill Willis Trophy (best defensive lineman).

Jones won a National Championship in 2009 with Alabama as a sophomore. But it was his junior year, his final in Tuscaloosa, that likely earned him this honor. He went for 78 receptions, 1,133 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2010 before being selected by the Atlanta Falcons No. 6 overall.

Those credentials are impressive and are surely deserving, but they don’t compare to Prime Time.

Neon Deion’s ability as a triple threat considering that while he was on defense, teams not only had to worry about him as a defender, but also as a returner because of how often he got his hands on the football, feels like it sets him apart from the rest of this group.

The fact that his career was nearly 40 years ago and he’s still getting this kind of recognition for what he did with the Seminoles speaks even louder for how special he was.

It’s certainly not Deion Sanders’ first award for his college years, and certainly not the most meaningful, being that it’s coming from a video game company, but it’s another one to add to the trophy case nonetheless.