“They Don’t Want to Cooperate With the City”: Jason and Travis Kelce Disapprove of the Browns’ Newly Proposed $2.4 Billion Stadium

After nearly three decades in Downtown Cleveland, the Browns have officially proposed a new $2.4 billion stadium in Brook Park, 14 miles from the city’s core. Set to be completed in 2029, the project promises a state-of-the-art venue and, according to the team’s social media page, something “the Dawg Pound deserves.” However, Cleveland natives Jason and Travis Kelce aren’t at all convinced.

For someone born and raised in Ohio, driving downtown to catch the raw experience of a football game is something they cherish. That goes for the Kelce brothers, too. But that changes with the new location.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the NFL veterans, especially Jason, expressed their resentment toward this change. He also wasn’t impressed by the video posted on the Browns’ official page.

“Something really stupid out in Brook Park that they’re trying to get everybody excited about. The stadium [will] no longer be in downtown Cleveland. Boooooo,” a frustrated Jason said.

Adding to the point, Travis noted that every sports town “feels better when [the stadium] is in downtown.”

“It’s way better; they just don’t want to pay for it, Travis, or they don’t want to cooperate with the city,” Jason prodded on. “That’s the only reason this is not in downtown Cleveland… Yeah, I’m not a fan. I don’t know what you want me to say. I don’t like it.”

Jason further explained that this is what makes the fan experience so special for Eagles fans, as their stadium is located in the heart of the city.

Not only that, the future Hall of Famer also disliked the fact that the new stadium will be indoors. He argued that it takes away the charm of a raw football game played in natural elements.

“I like when the elements play a role in the game. I like it when snow is involved. We had an awesome playoff game here [Philadelphia] at The Linc this year in the snow against the Rams. That wouldn’t have happened with an indoor stadium. I don’t like indoor stadiums.”

Frustrated about it, Jason claimed that “there’s zero percent that [he] likes about what’s happening in Cleveland right now.” But at the same time, he acknowledged that the most important part is what the city dwellers feel about the project.

Jason then stated that he’d be fine with it if the roof were retractable, as it would allow owners to host events and concerts with the roof closed while still giving football fans a raw game experience.