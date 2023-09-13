Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 Twitter Purchase Saves Patrick Mahomes From an Embarrassing Mistake

Watching Aaron Rodgers go down in his first few plays was painful. Many fans and players, including reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, offered their prayers as they watched the Jets QB go down in his third snap. However, Mahomes’ sympathy Tweet for Aaron came out as an embarrassing mistake which was later rectified, courtesy of Elon Musk’s latest ‘X’ feature which came into being after the tycoon’s $44,000,000,000 Twitter purchase.

Advertisement

Mahomes’ Tweet on Aaron Rodgers showed everyone how crucial punctuation marks can be. He missed one comma on his tweet and turned the world upside down at least for a few minutes, until he edited it. However, the damage was down and the internet is now flooding with hilarious reactions to his misconstrued tweet.

Patrick Mahomes Commits an Embarrassing Mistake Online

Mahomes was surprised after watching Aaron Rodgers pick up a horrifying injury that early in the game in his season starter. He took to X to offer his prayers for the 39-year-old QB. “Hate that man… Praying for the best,” he tweeted. Little did he know that there was a punctuation mark missing which completely changed the meaning of the sentence.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes/status/1701398995409498427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes had missed a comma in his tweet, which X users saw as an opportunity to tease the NFL superstar. Surely, Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hate Aaron Rodgers, but it was too late since reactions started pouring in from fans trying to humiliate the QB for his embarrassing mistake. Soon Patrick Mahomes added the much-needed comma in his tweet making it, “Hate that, man.”

“That comma hanging on for dear life,” one fan said. While another stated, “Edit saved you lmao.” Many others mentioned how a comma saves lives which holds true as it saved Mahomes from a lot of explanation. That said, he later appreciated Elon Musk’s crucial X update on the edit button.

Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 Twitter Purchase Saves Mahomes

Had Elon Musk not updated X with his new set of features, Mahomes would have raised a lot of eyebrows. The Chiefs QB knew that he was saved by X’s new feature which prompted him to make another tweet regarding the edit button. “Knew I was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” the tweet read.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes/status/1701399603159974277?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It was amusing to see the superstar QB make an embarrassing mistake because apparently; he doesn’t allow any when he is playing. That said, he is still 0-1 in his regular season for the first time in his career and he would need to get his game back with his receivers. It will be seen if Travis Kelce could bring the mojo back to the Chiefs squad in Week 2.