Emmanuel Acho Believes the “Chiefs Made a Gigantic Statement” After Patrick Mahomes’ Team Physically Bludgeoned the Ravens

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Only a week ago, whispers were already swirling that the Chiefs’ dynasty window was starting to close. A 1–2 start, their first since 2014, and a sluggish offense with stalwarts like Travis Kelce flopping had critics questioning whether the team still had the same bite.

But against the Ravens on Sunday, that same team silenced those doubts with a 37–20 demolition, which Emmanuel Acho describes as a “gigantic statement.”

Not only did the Chiefs win, but they also overwhelmed a Ravens squad that entered the game desperate to prove themselves as contenders. And the architect of this demolition job was the usual suspect, Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

Mahomes’ second TD to Pacheco was the 250th of his career, making him the youngest and fastest quarterback in league history to reach the mark. But what stood out more than the stats was the edge the Chiefs brought back to the field.

For Acho, this edge came in two forms: “The Ravens had to win this ball game. And not only did the Chiefs beat the Ravens schematically, they bludgeoned the Ravens physically,” he said on Speakeasy.

It is hard to argue otherwise, as the Ravens left the Arrowhead battered with hits. Linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, rookie Nate Wiggins, and even Lamar Jackson exited with injuries.

“Everybody on and their mama left the game with an injury,” Acho noted, emphasizing how thoroughly the Chiefs imposed their will.

And for those questioning whether Jackson’s hamstring issue was legitimate, Acho offered another perspective: “Well, then you suggest they mentally beat down the Ravens.”

That said, as good as Mahomes was last night, it was the return of speedster Xavier Worthy that helped spark the Chiefs’ offense, stretching the field and opening lanes for Mahomes’ supporting cast.

The Chiefs scored on seven of their first eight possessions, punting only once, late in garbage time. By every metric, this was the swaggering offense fans had been waiting for. And to think that Rashee Rice will be back after Week 6 only makes things exciting.

So keeping all this in mind, Acho has a simple message to the NFL world: the Chiefs are still kings until proven otherwise. “Dare I say they’re back… they’re looking, especially with Xavier Worthy, like they back on top,” he said.

For the Ravens, meanwhile, the loss was more than just one bad afternoon. A 1–3 start, compounded by injuries, leaves them chasing the AFC North and, in Acho’s view, stripped of their championship credentials.

“The Ravens are out of legitimate contention for anything serious this year,” he declared, even going so far as to suggest that the franchise should wildly consider tanking and blowing things up around Lamar Jackson and a few young pieces.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ dynasty may have looked vulnerable just days ago, but their performance in Week 4 sent a chilling reminder that in the NFL, you can’t keep good teams down for long.

This is exactly what the Ravens will be hoping as well, because since 1990, from 1-3, only 35 teams in the history of the NFL have made it to the playoffs. Add to this, the injuries, and it’s safe to say that they will be hoping and praying a lot this season.