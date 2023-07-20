Even Before Signing His $31,000,000 Rookie Deal, Saquon Barkley Had Realised His Dream of Buying a House for His Parents

Saquon Barkley, the remarkable running back who secured a staggering $31,000,000 rookie deal with the Giants in 2018, has already achieved a cherished childhood dream, even before receiving his first NFL paycheck.

Just like many other athletes, Barkley had also dreamt of buying a big house for his parents when he was just a kid. As it turns out, the endorsement deals he signed before finalizing his rookie contract with the Giants, allowed him to realize his dream before even stepping into the NFL.

Saquon Barkley Honors Promise: Buys Dream Home for Parents

Saquon Barkley’s childhood dream of buying a home for his parents came to fruition even before stepping onto the NFL field. The former Penn State running back, who signed a massive $31 million rookie deal with the Giants in 2018, shared an Instagram photo standing proudly in front of the sold home from an Allentown-area realtor. As reported by Centre Daily Times, he expressed, “Something I promised my parents ever since I was a young kid. Finally being able to achieve that goal is the most amazing feeling.”

According to ESPN, the house includes a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,400-square-foot residence, which stands as a testament to the young NFL star’s promise to his parents. Situated not far from Barkley’s childhood home, the location holds sentimental value for the running back.

In a video by Complex.com, Barkley admired his parents, saying,

“My parents are everything to me, “And all the sacrifices they made, I wouldn’t be the man I am today without those two, my mom and my father. So I’m definitely going to buy those two a house that they can call home and not have to worry about anything.”

With major endorsement deals, including one with Nike, secured even before signing his NFL contract, Barkley was quick to realize the importance of endorsement money at a young age. This financial stability has allowed him to make good on his childhood pledge and provide a loving home for his parents before officially embarking on his professional football journey.

Saquon Barkley: Rising NFL Star

Saquon Barkley, the talented NFL running back, has made a significant impact both on and off the field. Selected second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley quickly became a standout player, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading the league in all-purpose yards.

Beyond his football prowess, Barkley’s popularity has soared in the market, making him a sought-after marketing figure. According to Forbes.com, major brands like Pepsi, Toyota, and Visa have been quick to partner with him, contributing to an impressive $4.5 million in endorsement earnings.

At just 26 years old, Barkley’s meteoric rise and financial success established him as one of the highest-paid athletes, with a total earning of $25.8 million in 2019. With his dedication, skills, and marketing appeal, Saquon Barkley continues to inspire both on-field dominance and off-field business acumen.