Kansas City Chiefs Used a $2,000,000,000 Airplane That Can Carry 16 Nuclear Bombs, For Thursday Nights Flyover

Although the Chiefs lost to the Lions in their first game of the season, they certainly kick started this season’s football experience for fans in style. They actually used a $2,000,000,000 airplane during their Thursday Nights Flyover. As one can expect, the Chiefs fans attending the game at the Arrowhead Stadium had a memorable experience.

The plane used was Northop Grumman B-2 spirit. It is a fascinating sky dweller which is also the most expensive plane ever made. It literally turned a lot of head as it flew over the Arrowhead stadium in style when Grammy Award Nominee Natalie Grant was singing the National Anthem.

Chiefs Arrange a Grand Flypast With B-2 Bomber Plane Roaring Over Arrowhead Stadium

While defending champions Kansas City Chiefs didn’t start their season well against the Lions, they surely were brilliant in the buildup to the game. As per Joe Pompliano, KC fans were treated to the sights of the Northrop Grumman B-2 bomber plane which is the most expensive plane on the face of the planet. It costs a staggering $2 billion and is massive in size.

The plane is a stealth bomber which is operated by the United States Air Force (USAF). A stealth bomber is a type of military plane which is used to avoid radar systems and land bombs on targets in enemy conditions. It is one of the most technically advanced pieces of airborne warfare and there are just 21 of them operating currently.

Claiming that it’s wingspan is huge would be an understatement. While it is extremely big, it’s speed also is second to none and it can easily fly around the world in a matter of hours. Furthermore, the air monster can carry 16 nuclear bombs.

Fans Left Speechless After Witnessing the Heroics of the Most Expensive Plane in the World

The Kansas City Chiefs fans attending the game against the Detroit Lions were stunned after seeing the B-2 during the flypast. Many could not believe what they were seeing live. And many fans posted their reactions on social media platforms after seeing the recordings.

“I was at the Indianapolis 500 one year and they had a B2 do a fly over. The incredible thing about that plane is you don’t hear it until it flys past you,” wrote one fan while another said – “I also love how the lady was like, “Have you never seen that before,” not realizing the guy is completely geeking out because he’s seeing a B-2 in person”

While it was definitely a great spectacle, the Chiefs will still be disappointed to get off to a losing start. They went down 21-20 in their season opener against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs will play their next game on September 17th against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will look to secure a much needed win.