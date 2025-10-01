“Man, Joe Flacco Is Starting in Cleveland”: Cris Carter Explains Why Russell Wilson’s Career Is Not Over in the NFL

The New York Giants got on the board in Week 4 with their first win of 2025, a shocking 21-18 upset over the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers, who were favored by nearly a touchdown on the road. But the best part? It was rookie Jaxson Dart, whom they traded up to get, who earned the start and the win in his debut. It was a fun day for everyone who supports Big Blue … except, perhaps, Russell Wilson.

Wilson started the first three games and was inconsistent in his performances. He struggled in Weeks 1 and 3 but threw for 450 yards and three scores in Week 2. However, even that glimpse of the old Russ wasn’t enough to stave off the rookie.

This will be the fourth time since 2021 that an NFL team has moved off Wilson as their starting quarterback. And that’s got to sting. Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter believes, and we would agree, that Wilson’s time as a bona fide NFL starting quarterback is over.

However, Carter also thinks that if Wilson can swallow his pride and accept a backup role, he could continue to thrive like some other veterans still in the league.

“If he’s smart, he wouldn’t be [done with his career]. Man, Joe Flacco’s starting in Cleveland, like you never know what could happen. And you’re a football player. There’s nothing wrong with him. He’s had a Hall of Fame career. What he can provide for an organization in a young quarterback room is priceless. It’s priceless. His overall knowledge and everything,” Carter said on the Fully Loaded Podcast.

Wilson has 14 years of NFL experience and a ton of success in the league, so he could be a positive mentor. If he wants to be. And based on how Dart has talked about him, it seems Wilson is taking his benching in stride.

Carter also wanted to remind everyone of Wilson’s true stature in the league. Because while he has tarnished his reputation a bit these last few years, he still has a Hall of Fame case overall.

“Let’s not slip on what he’s done. The guy’s been to two Super Bowls. Been in 10 Pro Bowls. Like, he’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. He’s one throw away from being an elite two Super Bowl win. One throw or one handoff away. So let’s not rip apart his whole career,” Carter continued.

“He should be a quality backup. Great face of the organization, great guy to have around your younger players, what’s your championship mentality… Great dude!”

It’s also worth noting that while Jaxson Dart’s debut was a lot of fun, he didn’t exactly play out of this world. He took five sacks, he threw for just 111 yards on 20 throws, and the team really struggled to move the ball overall, managing just 250 yards and 3.6 yards per play.

Dart’s opening drive (which was no doubt fully scripted out by the offensive staff) was eight plays and 89 yards. Impressive … but he didn’t lead another drive longer than 50 yards all day, as the other TD drive was set up three yards from the goal line by an interception return.

We say all that to say that Wilson may not be done in New York just yet. No doubt the Giants want to roll with Dart for the remainder of the campaign, but there’s no guarantee he won’t struggle at some points. The way he runs with the ball is exciting, but also very dangerous.

If Wilson doesn’t want to go the backup route, there is a temporary starting job he could be considered for. If the Giants are willing to trade him (and why wouldn’t they? Jameis Winston is a fine backup and seems to get along famously with Dart), the Cincinnati Bengals would certainly be interested.

Joe Burrow is out for the year, and it certainly feels like this will be a wasted season for the Bungles if backup Jake Browning remains at the controls.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins would love that moonball.