Jalen Hurts Press Conference: Eagles QB Admits His Unit ‘Gave it Away’ Against Zach Wilson’s Jets by Committing Too Many Errors

Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts as he walks off the field during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 of the NFL season witnessed an unexpected twist as both Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles and Brock Prudy’s San Fransisco 49ers experienced their first defeats. These results brought an end to the flawless start that had prevailed for both teams this season.

QB Jalen Hurts articulated his disappointment after the Eagles’ loss to the New York Jets, highlighting the significance of this game. This marked the Jets’ third win in the 2023 season. During the post-game press conference shared by the Eagles Conference, Jalen Hurts candidly acknowledged his team’s errors, attributing the loss to New York to numerous missed opportunities and costly mistakes. He emphasized that it felt like they were giving the game away.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts Laments Costly Errors in Defeat to Jets

Jalen Hurts expressed his profound disappointment following the first loss of the season. He emphasized the numerous missed opportunities and mistakes that, in his view, contributed to essentially handing the game to the New York Jets. Hurts also acknowledged the importance of minimizing turnovers for a team’s success.

“You look at this game, and you have so many missed opportunities and really so many mistakes as if you’re kind of giving it away. Look at the last loss we’ve had in the regular season, or I’ve had in the regular season, against Washington last year, and look at the turnovers.”

“You turn the ball over four times, you shouldn’t expect to win. The Jets team played with great resilience, but we gave them too many opportunities.”

In the wake of the loss, Hurts wasted no time in shifting focus from disappointment to opportunity. He viewed the loss as a chance for growth. Despite the unfavorable outcome on Sunday, Hurts’ reputation as an accomplished dual-threat quarterback remained intact. He added in the press conference:

“It’s a tough one, for sure, but it’s an opportunity for us to grow. These things and these moments build a ton of character, so if you go into it and handle it the right way, you can turn a negative situation into a positive, and that’s what we plan to do.”

Shannon Sharpe Has His ‘Told You So’ Moment

3X Super Bowl Champion Shannon Sharpe expressed his strong dissatisfaction with Jalen Hurts’ performance against the Jets, openly criticizing him. Sharpe’s blunt question for the QB epitomized his frustration.

Shannon Sharpe continued, emphasizing that Hurts’ recent performance and the season’s overall performances were subpar, stating that his earlier warnings were dismissed by some as mere, “hating.” He tweeted:

Zach Wilson’s performance included 186 passing yards, 15 rushing yards, no interceptions, and no touchdowns, but he faced five sacks. Jalen Hurts, in contrast, achieved 280 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and added 47 yards with a touchdown on the ground.