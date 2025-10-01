Drake Maye Explains How Coach Josh McDaniels Has Challenged Stefon Diggs

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

When the New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract in March, there were some risk factors in play. For starters, the WR was coming off a torn right ACL he suffered midway through the 2024 season in Houston.

At 31, no one knew if he could still produce as a true No. 1 option. Add to that his offseason yacht videos with Cardi B, which led to drug rumors about the WR, and it felt like Diggs’ tenure in New England was a disaster in the making.

However, four games into the 2025 season, he is slowly dismantling those doubts. Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, Diggs crossed the 100-yard receiving mark (6 catches, 101 yards) for the first time in nearly two years.

He also leads the Patriots with 19 receptions for 213 yards, reminding the league why he’s one of the most productive receivers of the past decade.

But for Diggs’ teammate and quarterback Drake Maye, who’s still settling into his own role, the WR’s resurgence has been about more than just box-score numbers. He credited offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with unlocking a different version of the veteran wideout.

“First and foremost, it’s the energy [Doggs] brings. He’s talking to the huddle before games, talking to the team in the locker room. He just brings great juice and a respect for what he’s done in this league and in big games,” Maye said via NBC Boston.

According to Maye, it’s McDaniels’ decision to expand Diggs’ role that has helped him evolve further: “He’s probably getting moved around more than he’s ever had in his career,” Maye explained.

“I know in the past he’s been in the position where he’s backside, playing X, and you give him the ball and let him win a one-on-one. Coach McDaniels has kind of challenged him to move … play in the slot, play outside, play all the different positions. He’s starting to get more comfortable learning the offense, learning the concepts, and it’s only gonna help us grow more throughout the season,” the QB added.

Maye even admitted he’s missed Diggs on a few looks already, believing the veteran could have had “more yards” if not for those miscues. That’s a sign of the quarterback’s trust in just how reliable his top target has become.

Diggs, for his part, has embraced the grind, describing the Panthers game as a “turn the corner” day and insisting he wants to “scrape the plate” by maximizing every opportunity.

So, to sum it up, it looks like the questions that once surrounded Diggs’ contract and health are fading fast.

Between McDaniels’ creativity, Maye’s growing chemistry, and Diggs’ own determination, the Patriots may have found the formula to bring the best out of a receiver many doubted could still deliver. The only thing HC Mike Vrabel would now be hoping for is to see the positives translate into consistent success.