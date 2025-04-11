“Everybody Wishes They Had My Superpowers”: Jalen Milroe Boasts About His Athletic Abilities Ahead of the Draft

When it comes to dual-threat QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft class, there are plenty to choose from. These days, a player can’t really be considered a top-level QB without the ability to use their legs. However, there are levels to it. While most can run and pass, no other signal-caller has the running ability of Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

Advertisement

He was 11th among FBS QBs in rushing yards this season, with 879 (per PFF). He also scored a whopping 20 rushing TDs—second only to Army “QB” Bryson Daily, who was essentially a running back that occasionally threw the ball.

But it’s not just Milroe’s 4.37 speed that has scouts salivating. He also boasts one of the biggest rocket arms we’ve seen coming out of college in recent memory. The 22-year-old prospect does need to refine his short and intermediate passing, but when he uncorks a deep ball over 40 yards with that howitzer, there aren’t many better.

Not only does Milroe have the strength and velocity, but his accuracy on deep balls is nutty too. According to PFF, he earned the highest passing grade (95.8) on throws of 40+ yards last year. And perhaps the scariest part? Milroe knows exactly how dangerous his toolkit really is.

“Everybody wishes they had my superpower. Having my legs and my arm. So why would I use that as a crutch against myself because someone doesn’t like it? If you don’t like it, stop it,” Milroe said on Good Morning Football.

“So, I’m not fazed by that, you know ‘why are you a runner?’, and things like that. Because, at the end of the day, for defensive coordinators to stop me. One coverage I do not get at all is 2-Man, because no one has me,” he added.

"Everybody wishes they had my superpower of having my legs and my arm… if you don't like it, stop it."@AlabamaFTBL QB @JalenMilroe will continue to embrace his athletic abilities in the league. pic.twitter.com/CnmAHtgvmy — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 11, 2025

Milroe was responding to those who view his ability to run as a distraction from developing further as a passer. However, as the former Crimson Tide star pointed out, his ability to run isn’t a crutch — it’s a superpower. Especially when you consider how smart he is in recognizing that his legs have literally taken a certain coverage out of the playbook when teams face him.

“I don’t consider it a challenge, I consider it a superpower. Something that’s traits that people don’t have. So why not benefit from that, why not prepare to keep on dominating defenses and be able to have something that other people don’t have that’s unique?” he asked before continuing,

“It’s definitely a superpower of mine, and I use my strengths as my superpowers. And I’m excited because I’m gonna keep on doing it. If you don’t like me being a running quarterback, don’t watch me on Sundays.”

Jalen Milroe is entering the league at a decent time because 2025 is not a very strong QB class. That means a team that falls in love with his athleticism could definitely roll their dice on him on Day Two of the NFL Draft (though he’s more likely to be a Day Three pick). He’s got a massive ceiling, but he also has a pretty low floor if he’s not able to improve his short and intermediate passing consistency.

If a team wanted to maximize his talents, they would take a page out of the 2018 Baltimore Ravens’ book. Back then, they tailored their offense to the burgeoning talents of Lamar Jackson. Now, he’s a two-time NFL MVP. Milroe might not reach those heights, but he definitely has that potential.