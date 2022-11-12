Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Becomes Tom Brady’s New Neighbor After Buying an $11.5 Million Mansion In Miami

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Gisele B ndchen with her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are among the most renowned celebrities on the planet. Both the stars have achieved a lot in their respective careers, so when they tied the knot around 13 years ago, fans completely lost their minds and several brands got the best possible star couple to advertise their products.

For years, the two stars kept supporting one another in their respective professional pursuits. However, earlier this year, reports of things going awry between Gisele and Tom started emerging.

Many claimed that Tom’s un-retirement was the main reason behind Gisele’s discontent, however, sources close to the couple had revealed that football wasn’t the reason behind the celeb couple’s marital problems.

Even After Divorce, Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Will Live Minutes Away From Each Other

After much deliberation, Tom and Gisele decided to go on separate ways a little while ago. Since then, speculations regarding how their enormous wealth and their joint purchases will be distributed are also on the rise.

While there is some clarification still required on that front, one thing is for sure that Gisele had decided a few months back that even after filing for the divorce, she wouldn’t be living too far away from Tom and kids.

As per Page Six, Gisele has purchased a mansion worth around $11.5 million in Miami Beach. As it turns out, the mansion is right across the street from Brady’s bungalow.

Reportedly, Gisele was in talks about buying the home since early August. The 5 bedroom, 7 bathrooms, 6,600 square foot Gisele’s mansion is actually just minutes away from Brady’s house.

In order to keep showering love on their wonderful children, the couple decided to have joint custody and the fact that Gisele is probably going to live quite close to Brady, will actually make it easier for the couple to give time to their children.

Financially, the power couple might have to face quite a hit in the near future. This is because both, Gisele and Tom had a massive stake in FTX, a crypto exchange company which recently filed for bankruptcy.

