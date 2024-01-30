Joining Forces With $6.5 Billion Beauty Giant, Jason Kelce’s Gorgeous Wife Kylie is Gearing up to Aid Aspiring Young Female Athletes

You don’t have to be on the Eagles’ side, to be on the side of Kylie and Jason Kelce. The two saw their dynamic really capture the football audience through Jason’s epic documentary ‘Kelce’ and the growing popularity of his podcast ‘New Heights,’ where Kylie has made a few appearances. But along with her place alongside Jason, she is also a field hockey coach and a mother to three daughters.

And now, she’s using her newfound popularity and platform, to advocate for young girls in sports. The former field hockey player has joined hands with $6.5 billion worth beauty giant Dove for its ‘Body Confident Sports’ initiative aimed at fostering positive body confidence in young female athletes.

As a coach to high school girls and mother of even younger girls, this program is especially meaningful and close to the heart of Kylie. In an interview with Glamour, she said,

“I was an athlete myself and I coach field hockey now for a high school team, so every single day I am trying to do the things that Dove is now trying to achieve. It is an outstanding resource for not only athletes, but coaches and how we can address the topic and make sure that we are keeping girls confident enough that they stay in sports.”

Additionally, she also knows what being self-conscious of your body can feel like at a young age, and how sports can help resolve those issues. Dove will broadcast an advertisement during this year’s Super Bowl, geared at shedding light on the Body Confident Sports initiative. The company has developed the coaching curriculum in partnership with sports apparel giant Nike and aims to provide personalized coaching for girls aged 11 to 17.

According to Dove, 45% of girls globally drop out of sports every year due to low body confidence. “I hope they draw the connection between sports and feeling good about themselves,” Kylie Kelce says. “That sports are an enjoyable and positive experience and having those positive feelings then translates to making sure they continue with it.”

Kylie spent her younger years conscious about her height, but field hockey helped her be more confident of her body, and how her height aided her in being a better player.

How Field Hockey Changed Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce has spent most of her life engaged with field hockey. She played field hockey all through high school and college. She started playing in 7th grade and hasn’t looked back since. She was named to the All-CSAC First Team and ECAC South All-Stars First Team, scoring 15 points on five goals and five assists in her senior year in college.

Talking to Glamor about how playing hockey helped her feel like her height was a superpower, rather than something to be self-conscious of, she said,

“A lot of people might think that my height would negatively impact a young girl, but there are two things that helped me move past that and see it as a positive asset to myself…The fact that my height in field hockey was a positive asset,” followed by, “I had a better reach, I had a stronger hit because my stick was longer. There were so many ways that my height helped me in field hockey.”

Kylie has often talked about how sports have impacted her life in a positive way, even before she got married to a pro NFL player. So this new partnership makes perfect sense for her and her motivations.