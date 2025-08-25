Matthew Stafford’s Wife Reveals the “Worst” Thing She Had to Do After Marriage

Kelly and Matthew Stafford married a decade ago and remain one of the NFL’s strongest power couples. With four daughters and moves from Georgia to Detroit to Los Angeles behind them, they appear every bit the picture-perfect family. Still, that doesn’t mean everything has been flawless.

In fact, one of the toughest things Kelly says she experienced after marriage came right away. Before she met Matthew, her name was Kelly Hall, but she decided to change her last name to Stafford after marrying the star QB.

Well, apparently, changing her name turned out to be one of the hardest things to go through.

“It really is, honestly, one of the worst things you have to do when you get married. It is the worst thing you have to do is change your name,” Stafford shared on The Morning After.

It’s been a long tradition for women to take their husbands’ last names. But what made it such a tough transition for Kelly? In her case, she’s had trouble accessing an old Venmo account.

“I still can’t get into my Venmo, and I got married 10 years ago. And I think I have like a few thousand dollars in that Venmo account, and I can’t get in because I need my marriage license. Or they need my old phone, they need my ID that says Kelly Hall,” Stafford said.

The two-factor authentication is something Kelly says has caused her a lot of stress over the years. She doesn’t understand why it’s so difficult to access information she once had no trouble getting.

And speaking of challenges, Kelly has often opened up about marriage itself on that same podcast, admitting in a past episode that it can be quite hard, too.

“Marriage is f**king hard. Anyone who tells you differently is f**king lying through their teeth,” Stafford said in a past episode of her podcast.

The candid and explicit quotes are a great example of why Kelly has such a large following. She’s never afraid to open up about her marriage and how difficult life can be. Through her podcast, she’s built a foundation of fans who actively learn about the dynamics of married life.

In the same episode, Stafford also spoke about marriage and how it gets tougher. She even shared her views on fighting and communication between couples.

“It becomes tougher and tougher with the more things thrown your way. [Marriage is about] communication and evolving with [your partner]. Fighting’s okay as long as you fight the right way, and you can give that space for them to be vulnerable and not to judge [them].”

All in all, they’re great things to keep in mind. Even though being married to a star NFL QB of the Los Angeles Rams has its perks, Kelly still faces her share of relatable struggles. Most of them center around her kids and her marriage, which she admits can be hard … but one she deeply loves at the end of the day.