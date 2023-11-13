Fan Captures Smitten Travis Kelce’s Reaction After Taylor Swift Sang “Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs” in Argentina Concert

In a surprising turn of events, Taylor Swift’s fandom for the Kansas City Chiefs has reached “new heights,” thanks to her blossoming relationship with Travis Kelce. The NFL star and the pop singer have elevated their affection for each other on a public stage.

The 12-time Grammy award winner at her second concert in Argentina did what no one expected her to do: sneak in the ‘Chiefs player’ in one of her songs. This came strong after the ‘Love Story’ singer had been a constant presence at the Chiefs’ games. But this time, it was special, as it was Kelce who was in the audience, amazed by the surprise Taylor had in store.

During the defending champ’s bye week, Kelce seized the opportunity to fly to Argentina and attend Taylor’s performance in Buenos Aires. Swift, in turn, didn’t let the night pass without acknowledging her football player beau. While performing her song “Karma” from the 2022 album “Midnights,” she ingeniously altered the lyrics.

She transformed, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” into “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

This subtle yet significant lyrical change served as a public declaration of affection for the NFL star. This made it clear that the two might be deeply in love.

The unexpected lyric alteration caught both the audience and Kelce off guard, eliciting a surprised reaction from the Pro Bowler tight end. Not only was Kelce looking smitten, but it was Taylor’s dad’s surprised yet excited look that had many fans stunned. The change carried additional significance as it reflected the unique way in which Swift’s fame has introduced Kelce, primarily known in sports circles, to a broader pop culture audience as the “guy on the Chiefs.”

Even just before the game, Kelce was spotted backstage hyping up fans to cheer louder for his rumored ‘girlfriend’, posted by the Mirror on X (formerly Twitter). However, as the crowd obliged the TE’s request, some even started chanting his name.

Fans couldn’t help but be awed by their gesture game as TE repaid the Grammy award winner’s favor. The favour you ask? It was having had Swift in the stands to cheer him on almost all his games. But, the evening’s excitement didn’t end there, though.

Taylor Swift Passionately Kisses Travis Kelce After the Concert

Following the sold-out show, Swifties caught the singer sprinting into the arms of her Super Bowl champion boyfriend. The two hugged each other as Taylor raced towards a waiting Kelce who then went for their first public kiss. This created a viral moment that resonated beyond the confines of the concert venue. Swifties in Buenos Aires erupted in excitement, solidifying the couple’s status as a focal point of public interest.

The Argentina show became a symbolic celebration of #Traylor’s love story. But this was not the first time, Taylor had publicly pecked her Chiefs boyfriend. Two weeks before, TODAY commented on their picture with Kelce’s teammate Mecole Hardman Jr., and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon. It was Gordon who shared a series of pictures including the one with #Traylor after Chiefs’ 31-17 win against the Chargers.

With all this PDA between the Super Bowl Champion and the Grammy award winner, can we expect anything soon? After all, Taylor has been the Chiefs’ ‘lucky charm’ this season.