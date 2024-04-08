Fans Call Kylie Kelce the Queen of Philly for Her Starry Appearance at Caitlin Clark’s Final Four Game

Kylie Kelce, wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, has become quite the sensation both online and offline in the past few years. When she’s not cheering for her future Hall of Famer husband from the stands, Kylie dedicates herself as a vocal supporter and contributor for the Eagles Autism Foundation. She has also captivated fans with her recent TikTok series, called ‘Places Kylie has no business being’. This time, however, the NFL WAG sent fans into a frenzy with her appearance at the NCAA women’s Final Four tourney in Cleveland, Ohio.

Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes recently took on the Connecticut Huskies in the semi-final, and amidst all the action on the court, there was Kylie, in the stands, unwavering in her support for women’s sports. A brief clip of her soon surfaced online, her face brimming with a smile. She was sporting an all-black ensemble and tortoiseshell glasses.

As soon as this post went up on the NCAA March Madness’ X page with a caption that read, “Everyone watches women’s sports,” fans flocked to the comments to shower Kylie with love and praise. While some playfully challenged Jason for a duel, with Kylie as the prize, others labeled her a ‘queen’. Someone even wrote, “The Queen of Philly.” Take a look:

According to Today.com, Kylie wasn’t the only NFL WAG present at the game, as 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, also stunned at the stands with her custom Caitlin Clark jacket. It even caught Kylie’s attention, who shared a selfie with the fashion influencer on her Insta story. Her playful caption read, “Finally got to run into this incredibly talented lady… And yes I made her do a spin so I could admire this outstanding jacket!”

Is Kylie Kelce Getting Her Own Show?

Ever since a group of cameras started following the Kelce family for Jason’s documentary, Kylie was thrust into the spotlight, and she hasn’t left it since—and rightfully so. Her contribution to the Philadelphia community is immense and her once-in-a-while appearance on the New Heights podcast is a treat for all fans. Things got even crazier when Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, started dating pop sensation, Taylor Swift. Fans came for Travis but stuck around for Kylie. Her kindness and her love for the Kelces struck a chord with almost everyone.

This new-found attention, however, comes with a price, as there are already talks about a full-on Kardashian-style reality TV series featuring the Kelces, especially Travis. But the actual plan, according to an MLFootball X post, is to involve everyone, including Jason and Kylie.

Neither Kylie nor Travis has made any comments about this; therefore, it’s not remotely confirmed that the show will actually happen. Moreover, the majority of fans aren’t on board with the idea and have the utmost faith that the Kelces won’t agree to a privacy-invasive show like this. But several also mention that if the price was right, surely they’d agree to come on board. So, for now, it’s nothing but uncertain, and only time will tell how it all unfolds.