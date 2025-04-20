Shedeur Sanders May Not Like Andrew Siciliano’s “Three NFL Draft Predictions”

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, predictions are coming in hotter than ever. Only a few, however, were spicier than those from NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano. Known for his sharp insights and no-holds-barred commentary, Siciliano recently dropped three bold predictions for night one of the draft — and one of them is something Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders may not be too thrilled about.

“These may surprise you,” Siciliano teased at the start of his segment, “and they all have to do with the number three.” It was a thematic approach, sure — but each point packed enough heat to get the internet buzzing.

Prediction 1: Shedeur Sanders will be the last QB picked

The first bold prediction from Siciliano was that three quarterbacks would be selected on opening night, with Shedeur Sanders being the third QB taken.

“The third quarterback will be Shedeur Sanders,” Siciliano predicted confidently. He didn’t, however, clarify who the two quarterbacks picked before Sanders would be, making this a bold take. Especially considering that many analysts have unanimously projected Cam Ward and Sanders as the only two quarterbacks locked to go in the first round of this Draft.

In many ways, this prediction could serve as a bit of a wake-up call for Sanders, whose draft stock has slipped from the numero uno position to number 9 in recent weeks. Siciliano’s take is yet another example of an analyst suggesting that while Sanders will be a first-rounder, he may not hear his name as early as he or some fans expect.

Prediction 2: three running backs in Round One

Siciliano then turned his focus to the backfield and delivered a surprise: not just one, not two, but three running backs will be taken on night one. And topping that list? Ashton Jeanty.

“Even though a lot of people, a couple of weeks ago, thought it would be only one [running back in the first round]… Ashton Jeanty is the first, but three will go,” said the analyst.

The Boise State standout has been quietly climbing draft boards after lingering in the mid-20s in many mock projections. Jeanty’s combination of vision, balance, and receiving ability — alongside his record-breaking numbers last season [2,601 rushing yards, 29 TDs] — makes him an ideal top-10 pickup.

As for the other two who could hear their names called on day one, we’re not sure. Perhaps Siciliano’s got the script, unlike us. Or, is it the Saquon Barkley effect?

Prediction 3: three tight ends – Mason Taylor makes the cut

Last but not least, Siciliano predicted a mini tight end boom. “People thought we would only have one tight end taken [day 1],” he said. “We’re going to have three tight ends taken. Mason Taylor is going to be the third.”

Mason Taylor, the LSU product and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, has steadily risen up draft boards thanks to his blocking toughness and red zone ability. While Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are ranked higher, three tight ends going in the first round? In this economy? That’s the kind of take that separates the hot from the lukewarm.

And if Shedeur Sanders sees Siciliano’s list, he might just use it as extra motivation to prove the analyst wrong. After all, no quarterback would want to fall to the third spot after initially being projected as the first overall pick.