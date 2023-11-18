Fans Discard Rumors of Tom Brady Joining the Bengals After Joe Burrow’s Season-Ending Injury; “You Can’t Unretire Twice”

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow picked up an injury in the recent game against the Baltimore Ravens during Thursday Night Football. The NFL world is in a state of shock as yet another talented QB might miss the remaining 2023 season. The Bengals’ chances of winning the title have sharply declined due to Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury. Cincinnati now stands at the bottom of the AFC North after their fifth loss in ten games.

Advertisement

Rich Eisen on his show suggested that the Cincinnati Bengals should consider recruiting Tom Brady to play for them this season. He also suggested that the Cleveland Browns should consider calling him apart from the Bengals since Deshaun Watson is injured. Eisen pointed out that half the season is already over, and Brady won’t mind playing for the last 8-10 weeks.

Advertisement

Since Brady’s first retirement and subsequent unretirement, NFL fans have been hoping for a second retirement. Each time a Quarterback gets injured, or underperforms, NFL gurus invoke a return from the GOAT. However, Brady has been pretty clear that he has retired for good.

Earlier this season, Joe Burrow had a calf injury. Although he didn’t miss any games, it affected his performance. Now that he has been ruled out, several X users started suggesting that former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady might make a comeback to the league to join the Cincinnati Bengals. However, innumerable fans were quick to discard the rumors as they reckon Brady will not unretire again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JBresean/status/1725649782411051338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DJ_DoesSports/status/1725650158027755675?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A user jokingly said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Degen__inc/status/1725667848150761529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone else mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/decrepitthug/status/1725649722793189514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This NFL fan pleaded to move on from Tom Brady,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TruSchool80/status/1725650988462117056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One person claimed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mmascara15/status/1725667402271141977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tom Brady has already retired twice from the league and it’s unlikely he will be playing again as he has several tasks lined up before him. In May this year, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis agreed for Brady to become a minority owner of his team. The NFL still has to approve the sale but only after he has three-fourth majority votes from NFL team owners. Once that happens, it would be practically impossible for him to join any other team as a player. Furthermore, Brady himself has said multiple times that he is done with his playing days.

Joe Burrow’s Season-Ending Injury Sparks NFL Investigation

Burrow left the game during the first half of Thursday’s match and got ruled out at halftime due to a wrist injury. The following day the team announced he would miss the rest of the season as he would require surgery for his torn ligament. Burrow on Friday said he felt a pop after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter. He called the whole situation “tough to handle” as his season ended too soon.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/johnbreech/status/1725340463345869246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Joe Burrow’s latest injury has led to another speculation that might concern the Bengals. The NFL is now investigating the team’s handling of the injury. The league wants to determine if he sustained an injury before Thursday’s game because a picture circulating on X shows the Bengals’ QB wearing a brace on his right wrist.