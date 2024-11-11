mobile app bar

Fans React as Deion Sanders Jr. Shoves Texas Tech Ball Boy for Smacking Ball Out of Shilo’s Hands

Sneha Singh
Published

Colorado Buffaloes video producer Deion Sanders Jr. during a spring game event at Folsom Field.

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes video producer Deion Sanders Jr. during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NCAA’s Week 10 matchup between Texas Tech and Colorado was emotion-fueled from start to end. From flying tortillas to accidental rule breaks, fans were in for a ride. Even Deion Sanders Jr. was seen in action, as he got involved in an intense confrontation with a ballboy.

It all started when Shilo Sanders recovered a fumble at the 5-yard line for a scoop-six touchdown, his first score of the season. In celebration, the safety paid tribute to his father, Deion Sanders’ signature dance moves, while exchanging embraces with his teammates. Then, out of the blue, a Texas Tech ball boy appeared, attempting to take the ball from him.

The ball fell to the ground after the student’s smack, which Shilo immediately picked back up and continued walking along the sidelines. But Shedeur wasn’t going to let it slide so easily. The quarterback confronted the ballboy, getting right in his face and engaging him verbally. That’s when his older brother decided to take it a step further.

Deion Sanders Jr. aka ‘Bucky‘ shoved the ballboy, and was seen yelling at him angrily, even throwing in some colorful curses. While the student remained calm and didn’t retaliate, Shedeur ultimately steered the 30-year-old away from the scene.

Like multiple instances from the emotionally charged game, Bucky’s reaction went viral online, garnering mixed reactions from football fans.

Many Buffs fans sided with the older Sanders’ reaction. They felt that the ball boy was unnecessarily aggressive, and the reaction was warranted.

Fans also related to Bucky’s ‘older brother energy’, backing his actions as completely justified.

Other fans were not so forgiving and felt that Sanders Jr.’s reaction was disproportionate towards the ball boy, who was merely doing his job.

One internet user even called for a fine, arguing that Shedeur showed an unnecessarily aggressive reaction.

As fans present their individual takes on the heated exchange, there are many aspects of the incident in support of either side.

Are Deion Sanders Jr.’s actions justified?

It can’t be denied that the Texas Tech ballboy was only doing his job. The student can be seen waiting on the sidelines while Shilo celebrates with the crew. He only attempted to grab the ball when the safety was walking away. While he could’ve certainly chosen a milder approach to get the ball, it doesn’t justify the Sanders brothers’ reactions.

While Shilo walked away, Shedeur’s confrontation seemed even more unnecessary, considering the student wasn’t doing anything out of line. If the quarterback’s actions are still excusable, Sanders Jr.’s physical altercation certainly seems like an overreaction, especially against a young college student who didn’t reciprocate.

But there are other sides to the story, as Texas Tech students were quite vocal in their bashing of Colorado. So, the Sanders brothers were likely under pressure from over an hour of jabs from Red Raiders supporters, and this was just the final straw. For now, until a Sanders family member decides to comment on the incident, it is open for public discourse.

