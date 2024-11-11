Fans React as Deion Sanders Jr. Shoves Texas Tech Ball Boy for Smacking Ball Out of Shilo’s Hands

NCAA’s Week 10 matchup between Texas Tech and Colorado was emotion-fueled from start to end. From flying tortillas to accidental rule breaks, fans were in for a ride. Even Deion Sanders Jr. was seen in action, as he got involved in an intense confrontation with a ballboy.

It all started when Shilo Sanders recovered a fumble at the 5-yard line for a scoop-six touchdown, his first score of the season. In celebration, the safety paid tribute to his father, Deion Sanders’ signature dance moves, while exchanging embraces with his teammates. Then, out of the blue, a Texas Tech ball boy appeared, attempting to take the ball from him.

The ball fell to the ground after the student’s smack, which Shilo immediately picked back up and continued walking along the sidelines. But Shedeur wasn’t going to let it slide so easily. The quarterback confronted the ballboy, getting right in his face and engaging him verbally. That’s when his older brother decided to take it a step further.

Deion Sanders Jr. aka ‘Bucky‘ shoved the ballboy, and was seen yelling at him angrily, even throwing in some colorful curses. While the student remained calm and didn’t retaliate, Shedeur ultimately steered the 30-year-old away from the scene.

who woulda thought bucky was the real crash out. Colorado on top #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Eq8wVC15dq — CalvinCambridgeJr. (@boogerwolf85) November 10, 2024

Like multiple instances from the emotionally charged game, Bucky’s reaction went viral online, garnering mixed reactions from football fans.

Many Buffs fans sided with the older Sanders’ reaction. They felt that the ball boy was unnecessarily aggressive, and the reaction was warranted.

He knocks the ball out of his hands on the left, but plays the victim on the right. Sanders is right to call him out. No spine. pic.twitter.com/Wy67KNEaQ2 — Darth Kid n’ Plagueis (@GiggleZenMaster) November 10, 2024

Fans also related to Bucky’s ‘older brother energy’, backing his actions as completely justified.

I’m the oldest sibling, and I promise you I speak for all oldest siblings when I say, I dare you to try our little siblings in front of us. — LU-MINATI (@TheVillain1334) November 11, 2024

Other fans were not so forgiving and felt that Sanders Jr.’s reaction was disproportionate towards the ball boy, who was merely doing his job.

The ball boy was literally just doing his job‍♂️ Divas — ohiovworld (@23ohioVworld23) November 10, 2024

One internet user even called for a fine, arguing that Shedeur showed an unnecessarily aggressive reaction.

Take some NIL money away as a fine they shouldn’t have even given that kid a reaction with the amount of spotlight regardless if he was at fault or not! When you have young bucks and young men that that look to you as QB1 you gotta act like it. #imnosaintmyself *disclaimer* — Chase Reece (@ChaseReece5) November 11, 2024

As fans present their individual takes on the heated exchange, there are many aspects of the incident in support of either side.

Are Deion Sanders Jr.’s actions justified?

It can’t be denied that the Texas Tech ballboy was only doing his job. The student can be seen waiting on the sidelines while Shilo celebrates with the crew. He only attempted to grab the ball when the safety was walking away. While he could’ve certainly chosen a milder approach to get the ball, it doesn’t justify the Sanders brothers’ reactions.

While Shilo walked away, Shedeur’s confrontation seemed even more unnecessary, considering the student wasn’t doing anything out of line. If the quarterback’s actions are still excusable, Sanders Jr.’s physical altercation certainly seems like an overreaction, especially against a young college student who didn’t reciprocate.

But there are other sides to the story, as Texas Tech students were quite vocal in their bashing of Colorado. So, the Sanders brothers were likely under pressure from over an hour of jabs from Red Raiders supporters, and this was just the final straw. For now, until a Sanders family member decides to comment on the incident, it is open for public discourse.