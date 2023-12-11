Fans Term Andy Reid’s Comments on the Game Deciding Offside Call Utterly Embarrassing; “Why are They All Crying About It”

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a disappointing 20-17 loss to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid expressed profound dissatisfaction with the game’s conclusion. Their discontent extended beyond mere upset; it bordered on outright fury.

Patrick Mahomes was visibly irate after a turnover on downs. He screamed at officials and had to be restrained after slamming his helmet. Both team leaders criticized the officiating post-game, likely facing fines.

Star tight end Travis Kelce‘s pass to Toney for a potential game-winning 49-yard touchdown was nullified as officials ruled Toney had lined up offsides. This ruling led to the Chiefs conceding their fourth loss in six games, prompting Coach Reid to express his dismay.

“You know it was a heck of a football game down to the end. Very disappointed that it ended the way it did. I never use any of this as an excuse but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place.”

The fans expressed discontent with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s reactions to the loss. In the theme of being “crybabies,” another fan tweeted, “Why are they all crying about it? He’s obviously offsides” with a laughing emoji. After Reid called the offside call embarrassing, fans countered, stating his complaints were more embarrassing. One fan suggested a possible one-game suspension and a small fine for Mahomes’ actions, criticizing his behavior. Another fan stressed the importance of calling an obvious offside, dismissing the notion that it should be overlooked in a big game.

Patrick Mahomes Blast Officials in Frustrating 20-17 Loss

Buffalo Bills fans playfully teased Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on social media after his on-field complaint. Known for his composure, Mahomes had an unusual outburst when a late offsides penalty nullified a potential go-ahead touchdown by Kadarius Toney. He was seen yelling on the sidelines and held back by teammates. Following Andy Reid’s comments, let’s take a look at what Patrick Mahomes had to say after the loss:

“The flag today was tough. Offensive offsides. You point to the ref, you’re good or not good. You have a discussion. That’s the ref’s job. For him to throw that flag, no explanation or anything. I saw the picture. He’s barely offside. It didn’t affect the play at all. At all.”

Fans criticized Patrick Mahomes, labeling him a “crybaby” after the Chiefs’ third loss in four games. Mahomes argued that games shouldn’t hinge on narrow penalties, believing the flag altered the game’s outcome. He defended Kadarius Toney, highlighting the typical player-official conversations to clarify offside situations.

The Chiefs’ wide receivers face criticism for their struggles this season. Rookie Rashee Rice is the only one with more than 22 catches and 340 receiving yards. Toney entered Week 14 with 22 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. Although, the Chiefs expressed dissatisfaction, given their recent favorable calls, sympathy from the NFL world may be scarce.