“I’m Hard On Him. He’s Like One Of My Kids”: Coach Andy Reid Heaps Praises on Travis Kelce Weeks After Getting Shoved by Him at the Super Bowl

When Travis Kelce got all up in the face of Coach Reid during the Super Bowl, the image of the goofy, loveable TE was flipped on its head. However, Andy Reid has consistently downplayed the incident, with his latest explanation for it coming during an interview with Colin Herd on The Herd, even joking that the whole thing would’ve gone differently had he noticed Kelce coming at him.
In a heated moment during the Super Bowl last month, Kelce shocked everyone when he got terribly close to the HC, and yelled in his face, even accidentally bumping him. The moment shocked NFL fans, but the duo laughed it off post-game. “I didn’t see him coming or I would have forearm ripped him,” Reid said while laughing on the podcast, “You know, he got me.”
Giving a glimpse into what their dynamic is like, Reid revealed,
“I love his passion. He’s always telling me, ‘Fire me up!’ I’m hard on him; he’s like one of my kids. I try to stay on top of him and make sure that he’s right because he’s the personality of our team.”
Andy Reid Thinks Travis Kelce is a Great Leader
“As great a leader as Patrick [Mahomes] is, everybody follows Kelc. When he’s fired up, everybody follows along in that. Listen, do things get a little crazy? Yeah, they get a little crazy. But that’s why the job’s so great. His job’s great. My job’s great. We’re not getting put in the back of a police car for arguing with each other. That’s not what’s happening.”
He has repeatedly insisted that his and Kelce’s altercation did no long-term damage to their relationship even as a remorseful Kelce has publicly taken responsibility for the incident. He addressed the incident on the post-Super Bowl episode of New Heights where Jason Kelce called him out like a good older brother.
Travis Kelce took accountability for his actions, even going into how he immediately regretted his actions when he bumped into Coach Reid, causing him to stumble. He said, “I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was just like ‘oh shit’ in my head.”
Things might have gotten out of hand during the day, but according to both Travis and Coach Reid it’s water under the bridge, and the public reaction to the incident has been overblown.