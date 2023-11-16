Robert Saleh Claims the Jets Won’t Raise an Alarm If Aaron Rodgers, Who Plans To Return Around Thanksgiving, Wants To Play

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and head coach Robert Saleh leave the field after the first half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers went down on his fourth play during the season opener against the Bills and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Interestingly, the star QB has been showing quite a quick recovery. He recently revealed his plan for an early return and to boost the Jets’ chances of securing a playoff berth.

In his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, Rodgers opened up about his chances to make a return around Thanksgiving. It seems that the fast and miraculous recovery has impressed even the HC, Robert Saleh, especially with talk of A-Rod’s return to the field.

As per recent reports, Saleh has no objections to A-Rod’s early return and won’t stand in his way if he chooses to return early. Staff writer for the Jets, Rich Cimini, took to X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that if the doctors give him the green light, Rodgers can start without any hiccups. Saleh said,

“Aaron’s a big boy, a grown man, and no one’s going to know Aaron’s body like Aaron knows his body. And if he feels after all the doctors clear him — I’m sure there’s a million of them, I have no idea — but if Aaron says he wants to play, he’s going to play.”

The four-time MVP recently appeared on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘ to provide an update on his recovery and potential return date to the field.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Intentions of Early Return

The sidelined QB responded to the recently surfaced reports of his return and stated that he plans to return by early December. Rodgers revealed that there have been no setbacks in his recovery yet. He hasn’t set any definitive date, and nothing has changed as per his projected timeline. Rodgers said,

“Nothing has changed anything regarding the timeline. It’s we got to be in the mix and I gotta be healthy and I definitely want to come back. I am still doing a lot of different modalities,” followed by, “There is no set date. I could change if I have a great week. It could be accelerated. I expect to be in it and I expect to come back.”

It’s worth noting that it takes 6 to 9 months to fully recover from a torn Achilles. Rodgers accelerating the timeline seems nothing short of a miracle and says a lot about his determination to come back, even at the age of 39. He is setting the tone for conversation around the recovery so much that people feel he is faking the injury, and he never had a torn Achilles.

The four-time MVP said his entire timeline from the beginning was to rush his recovery and see how fast he could get back on the field. His entire focus since Sept 13th has been on his rehab. The Green Gang Nation is already thrilled to see their star QB back on the sidelines and throwing balls.

The Jets now boast a negative record this season with 4-5. The hope that Aaron could return early could revitalize their season. Zach Wilson, who took his place, has given a subpar performance. He has more interceptions this season than touchdowns.