Tired of the Narrative Around His Family and Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Snaps Back at the “Hate” Then Deletes the Tweet

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Many popular NFL analysts and pundits have now dropped Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter out of their top three for the 2025 NFL Draft. The display the two put on at Colorado’s Pro Day was admirable, they felt, but it also revealed some glaring concerns.

Shedeur was criticized for his ball-tapping tendency, while Hunter was docked points for his disappointing route-running. This ultimately led to the Colorado QB snapping at the media in a now-deleted tweet.

Some people wonder why the top NFL Draft prospects don’t participate in the NFL Combine anymore. Well, this is exactly why: Shedeur and Hunter finally showcased the talents scouts have been drooling over all offseason, yet all we’re hearing is disdain and criticism.

First, Shedeur was criticized for making extra movements before releasing the ball—like tapping the pigskin or taking hitch routes, as pointed out by NFL author John Frascella. Despite being incredibly accurate during the drill (only four incompletions on 69 attempts), analysts like Frascella chose to highlight the glaring tendency.

One NFL defensive back even tweeted that defenders in the pros are going to break on Shedeur’s habit, adding that the QB will throw a ton of interceptions if he doesn’t correct it. This led to an online spat between Micah Parsons and Darius Slayton, which Tyreek Hill had to step in and defuse. It’s been a crazy week, to say the least.

Now, a streamer is trolling Hunter for his route-running ability. Yes, an online streamer. The self-proclaimed Ravens fan, Butta, analyzed Hunter’s Pro Day clips and couldn’t stop laughing at the effort on display.

He suggested that part of the reason Shedeur was getting sacked so often might be because Travis was struggling to get open. Although, he did quietly admit he was trying to tank Hunter’s stock in hopes he’d fall to the Ravens at No. 27.

TRENDING: THIS TRAVIS HUNTER VIDEO HAS GONE VIRAL. pic.twitter.com/JcyL2Ablex — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 7, 2025

Regardless, Shedeur had enough of the hate and decided to stand up for himself and the Sanders family by clapping back on X (formerly Twitter).

“Y’all wake up and think ‘how can I hate on the SANDERS family (including Trav) today?’” Shedeur wrote.

Shedeur Sanders in a now-deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/2kxRCxOQ8b — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) April 7, 2025

The tweet has since been deleted, which was probably a smart move. But netizens were quick to screenshot the post, as it was surprising to see Shedeur finally stand up to his haters. Until now, he had remained silent and unshakable. But with the NFL Draft fast approaching, emotions are starting to run high and wear thin.