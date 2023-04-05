How Did Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend Reese Witherspoon Establish Her $400 Million Empire?

Former NFL superstar Tom Brady, has put himself on the dating market around six months after his divorce. Even though Brady was not seen with any women, fans linked him to several gorgeous ladies. Recently, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood was said to be seeing the NFL GOAT. Yes, ‘Legally Blonde’ star Reese Witherspoon and Tampa Tom are allegedly an item.

A few days ago, a celebrity gossip insider, DeuxMoi, disclosed that Brady and Witherspoon might be dating each other. A tipster wrote an email to the gossip insider, claiming that a popular actress who recently filed for divorce was dating another famous NFL star. The news could have been about anyone. However, the email address, which was legally blonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com, gave it away.

If the rumors are true, then Brady is dating yet another celebrity who is a multimillionaire, just like his former supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.

How much is Reese Witherspoon worth?

Everyone in America knows who Reese is. She has starred in over forty-six films and is considered one of the most influential actresses in the world. Forbes listed her as one of the highest-paid actresses in 2021.

According to Forbes, the net worth of Witherspoon is $400 million, as is that of Gisele. However, acting out in movies is not enough to amass such a great deal of money. The actress earned her money from a production company she founded in 2012.

Where does Witherspoon’s money come from?

The production company Reese founded in 2012 was acquired by Blackstone in 2021. The move made her net worth jump, making her the highest-paid actress in the world.

When Candle Media, backed by Blackstone, bought Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon accepted $900 million for it in 2021. She held an 18% stake, which gave her $120 million.

Hello Sunshine gave the green light to successful films like ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and television shows like ‘Big Little Lies’. Hence, those shows also brought success and money, which in turn only made her richer. The remainder of her wealth is dependent on her 30-year-long success as an actor and producer.

One of Hollywood’s most bankable actresses, Witherspoon, can command extremely large salaries. According to industry insiders, she is making $1.2 million every episode for producing and acting on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and she makes even more money for her film appearances.

Along with that, she makes at least $1 million per episode for her television work. Additionally, she is a well-known ambassador who receives high pay for appearing in advertisements for brands like Crate & Barrel. This proves that even after his divorce, Brady will only settle for a self-sufficient and hard-working woman.