Former Bills QB Doesn’t Like Kevin Stefanski’s Strategy With Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns seem like they really are going to do something unprecedented in 2025: oversee a QB competition that includes not two, not three, but four possible candidates for the team’s QB1 job. Genius, or madness?

Of course, that remains to be seen, but with so many cooks in the kitchen, it’s hard to imagine that this thing is going to go smoothly. Keeping all four QBs (Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel) in the mix not only gives each of them fewer reps to impress, but it also gives Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the coaching staff less to evaluate, as they attempt to make the correct choice.

There are certainly some clear negatives, and with a month to go before training camp opens up, others are starting to point them out. ESPN pundit and former NFL QB EJ Manuel said that most QB rooms have clear-cut roles for everyone in there, so leaving them all in purgatory could create issues.

“Usually in a quarterback room, you have roles. You have your older veteran, like a Joe Flacco, you have your starter, we don’t know who that’s gonna be. I don’t think Coach Stefanski knows who that’s gonna be,” said Manuel.

“Then you’ll have your young guys, now obviously they have two young guys in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. So I’m assuming one of them is maybe trade capital at some point… This just looks like another issue for the Browns.”

Manuel suggested that Stefanski and company simply make a decision and stand by it. Manuel feels that playing in a division with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Aaron Rodgers quarterbacking the other three teams means you need to have your QB situation resolved, too. And it needs to be resolved before training camp.

“You need to know who your quarterback is at this point. You can’t go into training camp saying, ‘Alright, we’re just gonna roll the ball out there and see who the best guy is.’ You need to have a pecking order. This team needs to know who the leader is.”

The former Bills starter suggested a shrewd mix of Shedeur Sanders and the veterans could be the answer for the Browns in 2025.

“I’m just not really liking where the Browns are because of the quarterback conundrum. I would start the season with a Joe Flacco, or a Kenny Pickett because they are veterans. And I would then keep Shedeur Sanders, try to trade Dillon Gabriel, ultimately I would try to move forward with Shedeur and try to develop him and let him be your future.”

There are only a few teams that have supposed QB competitions going this offseason. The Browns, Colts, Saints, and possibly the Giants. It’s no surprise that three of those teams (Browns, Saints, Giants) have the shortest odds to finish the 2025 season with the worst record in the NFL. The quarterback position needs to be resolved early and confidently.