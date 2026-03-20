Seahawks News: Cooper Kupp Explains How Sam Darnold Won a Super Bowl in His First Year in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks winning the Super Bowl in Sam Darnold’s very first season with the team instantly reframed one of the most scrutinized quarterback careers of the past decade. A player once labeled a bust was suddenly the starting quarterback on a championship team, leading Seattle to a 29–13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX and cementing his place in NFL history.

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Cooper Kupp, who arrived in Seattle alongside Darnold, said the journey itself was what stood out most to him. “No one’s done what he’s done. Like straight up, it just doesn’t happen,” Kupp said, pointing out how quarterbacks in Darnold’s situation are usually written off permanently. “A lot of times those guys get written off. They get pushed aside and said like you can’t be the guy.”

Kupp added that the physical talent was never in question. “Sam’s extremely talented. He can make every throw. He can move and he can throw off of any base,” he said, explaining that the difference came when Darnold stopped trying to fit a mold and started being himself. “You don’t need to be what the league tells you you need to be. You need to be Sam Darnold.”

That shift showed up in his performance across the postseason. Darnold was not spectacular in the Super Bowl itself, finishing 19 of 38 for 202 yards and a touchdown, but he played clean football and avoided the costly mistakes that had once defined his early career. Earlier in the playoffs, he delivered a 346-yard, three-touchdown performance in the NFC Championship Game, helping Seattle secure its place in the title game and finishing the postseason without throwing an interception.

Kupp said the real transformation was visible in how Darnold approached the game week to week. “When he got into a system that made sense schematically, the game started making sense to him,” Kupp said. “The pressure of having to do everything is off. It’s like, man, play within the game.”

He described how Darnold rebuilt his confidence after years of criticism and mistakes. “All those things that happened before, all the scarring, all the things that have ruined careers for quarterbacks because they just can’t get past the mistakes, he grew past that,” Kupp said. “He got back to letting it rip and trusting it.”

Preparation became another defining trait. Kupp said Darnold constantly challenged himself and the coaching staff to understand every detail of the offense. “His mind in terms of his preparation, how he goes about his day by day, it’s like man, these are things I’m seeing, these are the problems I’m seeing,” Kupp said. “He’s asking questions with protections, challenging the coaches to see things for himself because at the end of the day the quarterback is the one standing in the pocket.”

That work ethic, paired with renewed self-belief, made Darnold immune to outside noise. “He was at the bottom of it. Everyone had written him off,” Kupp said. “The only way you get back is to believe in yourself, and once you’ve done that, why go back to listening to what anyone else has to say about you.”

Darnold’s story is now permanently tied to that championship run. He joined the small group of quarterbacks who have started and won a Super Bowl, and that fact alone reshapes how his career will be remembered. He is still just 28 years old, which means the Seahawks’ title is not likely to be the final chapter of his career but the turning point that defined it.

“The reason I’m here is because of my journey,” Darnold said after the game. “Because of the ups and downs, especially the downs I went through early on in my career. I learned so much about myself.”

Whatever comes next, whether Seattle returns to the Super Bowl or Darnold adds more individual success, his first season with the Seahawks ensured that he will no longer be remembered for being a failed top pick. He will be remembered as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and as Kupp put it, “It’s an unbelievable story.”