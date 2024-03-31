From Throwing the First Pitch to Signing Bryce Harper’s Cleats; Jason Kelce Steals the Show at Phillies Game

Jason Kelce is not putting his hat down after retirement. The legendary Eagles center announced his retirement this offseason, devastating almost everybody in the NFL world. However, he recently delighted Philadelphia fans when he announced he would be throwing the ceremonial first pitch alongside Fletcher Cox at the Phillies vs Braves game.

The two recently retired Philly legends took to the pitch and stole the show. Both lifelong Philly athletes threw the ceremonial pitch as the final hurrah or an ode to their long and cherished time with this city. Donning custom No. 62 Phillies jerseys, Kelce and fellow Eagles legend Fletcher Cox, took to the field to throw out ceremonial first pitches after a short rain delay.

The Eagles’ cameo at Citizens Bank Park not only uplifted fan morale but also highlighted a relatable aspect of professional athletes: they too can be starstruck. Bryce Harper, right fielder for the Phillies, demonstrated what Jason means to everyone in Philadelphia, when he asked Kelce to sign his cleats, while he was still wearing them!