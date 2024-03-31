From Throwing the First Pitch to Signing Bryce Harper’s Cleats; Jason Kelce Steals the Show at Phillies Game

Jason Kelce is not putting his hat down after retirement. The legendary Eagles center announced his retirement this offseason, devastating almost everybody in the NFL world. However, he recently delighted Philadelphia fans when he announced he would be throwing the ceremonial first pitch alongside Fletcher Cox at the Phillies vs Braves game.
The two recently retired Philly legends took to the pitch and stole the show. Both lifelong Philly athletes threw the ceremonial pitch as the final hurrah or an ode to their long and cherished time with this city. Donning custom No. 62 Phillies jerseys, Kelce and fellow Eagles legend Fletcher Cox, took to the field to throw out ceremonial first pitches after a short rain delay.
The Eagles’ cameo at Citizens Bank Park not only uplifted fan morale but also highlighted a relatable aspect of professional athletes: they too can be starstruck. Bryce Harper, right fielder for the Phillies, demonstrated what Jason means to everyone in Philadelphia, when he asked Kelce to sign his cleats, while he was still wearing them!
Kelce and Cox, close friends and former teammates, devastated Philadelphia, as they both announced their retirement within a week of each other. Kelce’s retirement announcement was particularly emotional, as he held a press conference where he expressed gratitude to his family, teammates, and various individuals who played significant roles in his football journey, while Cox bid adieu to Philly in an emotional post on Instagram. Though things went swimmingly, Jason Kelce was doubtful before the eventful day.
Jason Kelce was Worried About his Elbow Before Pitch
After announcing his role in the Braves game, Kelce had worried about his performance on the mound due to a weak elbow. However, he did pretty well and shared with the Phillies’ broadcast crew afterward, “It was an awesome experience,” Kelce said. “Really, really cool.”
He further shared that his main goal was simply to outdo his brother, Travis, who had thrown a first pitch in Cleveland last season. And he did. Since Travis’s pitch had become subject to much hilarity and ridicule online. Reflecting on his own pitch, Kelce humorously remarked, “The bar was set nice and low.”