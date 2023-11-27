Video of Jalen Carter’s Magnificent Leap to Block a Crucial Field Goal Wins the Internet; “Just Give Him the DROY Already”

The Eagles continued their winning streak as they beat the Bills in overtime. The closely-fought game had everyone on the edge of their seats. While the Eagles unit played beautifully, rookie Jalen Carter managed to steal the spotlight with yet another unconventional play.

During a casual 34-yard field goal attempt by Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, Carter leaped into the air in between the left guard and center, reached his hand up, and got the slightest piece of Bass’ kick, which sent the ball wobbling wide left of the uprights. Carter finally experienced a successful field goal block on his 16th such attempt.

The Birds overcame an impressive two 10-point deficits in the second half without their star offensive and defensive tackles. In the absence of Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, and Jordan Davis played the most snaps of their lives, leading the Eagles’ undermanned defense to hold the Bills to a field goal on the first possession of overtime.

Carter’s leap of faith helped to block the crucial field goal, preventing the Bills from adding 3 crucial points to the kitty in the close 37-34 victory. The video of Carter attempting the block went viral on Twitter, with many fans left awed by the tackles’ no-holds-barred style of playing. A fan shared the snapshot from the game, demanding a Defensive Rookie of the Year award for Carter:

This is not the first time the rookie has left fans impressed with his daring playing style. Just last week, Carter brought out another hail mary against the Chiefs.

When Jalen Carter Dived Between Patrick Mahomes’ Legs

Jalen’s style of play is helping the Eagles greatly. In fact, just a few days back, he almost intercepted a spike from Patrick Mahomes while emulating a high school kid who apparently did the same and was successful. This attempt left the NFL world in hysterics over the never-before-seen audacious play by the lineman.

Carter later revealed that he saw a high school player attempt it in a YouTube video and decided it was worth a try. Considering the spike interception attempt and his 16th try at blocking a field goal, the rookie is clearly not shy to bring on new plays to the field. Maybe it will catch on and these will soon become a mainstay on the gridiron.