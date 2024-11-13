“I’m Not Cutting Him”: Jerry Jones Explains Why He Prefers Cooper Rush Over Trey Lance

The week 10 clash against the Eagles turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the Cowboys QB, Cooper Rush. The quarterback was merely able to get a completion rate of 56.5% while covering only 45 yards. His team could not score even a single touchdown in the entire game.

Yet, despite the poor display on the gridiron, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones extended full support to his QB. During a recent conversation on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry was asked why coach Mike McCarthy highlighted that the team would continue with Rush instead of moving on to Trey Lance. Jones, without an ounce of hesitation, backed the decision by saying:

“It’s cause Cooper has shown that he has the capability to compete and win in games and he does give us our best chance.”

As per Jerry, the last performance against the Eagles was an out-of-character game for Cooper. The owner even went on to mention that Dallas’ current QB1 had been suffering from a neck strain throughout the game which potentially hindered his plays.

Jones emphasized that he was not making excuses for his starting QB, but only providing a reason for his underwhelming performance. Despite all scenarios working against him, Rush successfully continues to have the backing of his management and owner:

“Bottom line is that I’m not cutting him (Cooper). I guess I am saying that he can play better than that.”

Meanwhile, the conversation swiftly moved on to whether Rush‘s recent plays would provide an opening for Lance to step on the gridiron.

Trey Lance might eventually get his chance

Jones was asked if he expected to see more of Trey Lance on the field. The GM, without any hesitation, replied, “Not necessarily.” According to Jones, the bottom line remains that Cooper is their best bet. Given his qualities to run the offense and take charge, Cooper has been working with the limited resources available.

Moreover, Jones is unsure about Lance structuring a miracle, even if Cooper is given a rest. Nonetheless, Jerry reiterated the unpredictability of the NFL, and how Coach Mike might anyway decide to give Lance a chance somewhere down the line and surprise everyone.

The upcoming games will dictate how the Cowboys go about their quarterback position. If Cooper improves, Jerry will surely rally behind him. However, if the QB keeps repeating what he did against the Eagles, Lance will get the chance to showcase his prowess.

While they would still like to go for wins in a bid to secure a playoff berth, this is the time for Dallas to test all the options at their disposal, as Dak Prescott isn’t going to return this season, owing to an awful hamstring injury.