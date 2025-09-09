Refusing to Wear Wristbands, Caleb Williams Sports Red Nail Polish Against the Vikings

Even though he’s just now starting the sophomore season of his professional football career, Caleb Williams has already seen a multitude of changes throughout the Chicago Bears’ organization. As a result, he seemingly felt the need to make some changes of his own prior to their season-opening contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Despite the Bears’ 2024 regular season record, Williams still managed to make his fair share of history for the franchise. His 3,451 passing yards proved to be the fifth-highest single-season total in the history of Chicago, but he’ll be hoping to make the adjustments that are needed for him to top that in year two.

For the former Trojan, that means no wristbands. Per ESPN’s NFL broadcast, Williams “didn’t really like” wearing them and that he hasn’t necessarily relied on them throughout his career either. Suffice to say, that’s music to ears of his new head coach, Ben Johnson.

“That’s great. I want you to look the huddle in the eyes. I want you to visualize the play as you’re calling it out,” Johnson reportedly noted. Even though he’s still the first overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, there’s not necessarily a lot of optimism surrounding Williams so far.

Nevertheless, there are more expectations for him now than ever before. Chicago is hoping to see a return on its investment sooner rather than later, and that starts with him taking control of this Bears offense.

Although he’s not completely changing everything, the 23-year-old QB1 is bringing back his distinctive nail polish for year two as well.

Of course, the internet handled the news about as well as it has for the past few years now. He may not be producing any jaw-dropping stats just yet, but he’s still seeing his fair share of support from fans.

mr williams is ready for battle pic.twitter.com/s2Nx5cGUu4 — JB~ 👾 (@neoreloaded90) September 8, 2025

Throughout those last few months leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams’ father reportedly informed several agents that he had no desire to see his son playing for the Bears, and even went as far as to label Chicago as a place “where quarterbacks go to die.”

For some, that’s a rather hard thing to forget, and it could even lead to a more motivated Williams on Monday night.

Caleb is angry that the vikings didn’t trade up for him — Lucas Charles (@2025lcharles) September 8, 2025

Others jokingly suggested that his nail polish has helped to increase his performance throughout the years, and that’s an omen of things to come on the football field.

With a win against the Vikings, Williams could potentially see himself finally break out of the lower half of the QB power rankings, as he’s effectively being given a clean slate with this new coaching staff. Despite what the betting lines may say, this seems more like it’s Williams’ game to lose, more so than the debuting rookie in J.J. McCarthy.