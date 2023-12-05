Broncos Fans Almost Hijacked the NRG Stadium Before Witnessing Russell Wilson Get Thrashed by CJ Stroud’s Men

Broncos fans came out in swarms during the team’s away game against the Houston Texans. NRG stadium became a sea of orange as Denver fans almost hijacked the Texans home game. Some speculated that the Texans will not be able to enjoy a home advantage due to the overwhelming presence of the competition’s fan base.

However, the Broncos’ five-game winning streak came to a halt after C.J. Stroud‘s Texans thrashed the Denver team 22-17. Sean Payton was brought in to fix the struggling side and Russell Wilson. After the worst possible start to the season, Payton was finally delivering before going down to the Texans. However, the Texans still went into the game as favorites after winning 3 of their last 4 games.

Both teams went into the game with an identical 6-5 record. However, the orange army couldn’t prevent the Broncos from losing as an interception in the last few seconds of the game led to a 22-17 victory for the Home team.

C.J. Stroud concluded the game with 274 yards and a TD. Wilson on the other hand had a frustrating night as threw 3 picks in a vital game and finished under 200 yards. Houston now has over 70% chance of making the playoffs as per the New York Times.

Washington Gets Swarmed by Miami Fans

The Washington Commanders also suffered the same fate as the Texans as their home game on FedEx field was taken over by Dolphins fans. However, unlike the Texans, they couldn’t grab a win despite the landscape takeover.

It seems like Miami fans were more than willing to embark on a long trip across the country to the West Coast to support their team. The Dolphins rolled over the Commanders to clinch a decisive 45-15 victory and the top spot in the AFC standings.

Miami improved in the season with an impressive 9-3 record for the first time since 2001. Tyreek Hill, who’s on the track to break the 2000 yards barrier, had two touchdowns among his 157 yards receiving. The Commanders faced their fourth consecutive loss, being outscored 150-70 during this streak. They have struggled, losing nine out of 11 games since their initial back-to-back victories to start the season. In a clear demonstration of dominance, Miami’s coach Mike McDaniel decided to substitute Tagovailoa, Hill, and several offensive skill players early in the fourth quarter.