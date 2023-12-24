“Get Out of My Life”: Shilo Sanders’ Immaculate Deion Sanders Impression Once Hilariously Pissed off Coach Prime

The Sanders family might be a serious and ambitious lot but they know how to have their fun too. In one instance, Shilo Sanders, who played safety for JSU, made everyone chuckle by copying the way his dad, Deion Sanders, talks and acts.

In August 2022, Well Off Media put out a YouTube video showing Shilo mimicking his dad. He twisted Deion’s words into a funny, jumbled sentence: “To need what you want but want what you want to need what you want but want what you want to need but need what you want to need, bro, you care what you want.” This wasn’t just funny; it showed the special bond between Shilo and his dad.

Deion Sanders, who’s known for being lively and full of energy, had a playful comeback to his son’s imitation. He jokingly said, “I need y’all to get out of my life. I need you to get out of my team. I need you to transfer and get in the portal immediately.” This back-and-forth really showed how close and happy they are as a father and son, even though one is the coach and the other is a player.

This was not the first time Shilo had good-naturedly mocked his dad. In May 2022, during his first visit to the JSU football facility’s new locker room, he humorously commented, “So, this is where Coach Prime is going to yell at,” pointing to a spot in the room. He even used his dad’s frequently uttered phrase, “bulljunk.”

#1 Spot in Dad Prime’s Ranking

As the year concluded, Deion Sanders reassessed his children’s rankings, a playful tradition he started on Instagram. And he might’ve hilariously pissed off his dad, but still, Shilo emerged as the top-ranked child, surpassing his brother, Shedeur.

On the Rich Eisen Show, Coach Prime proudly stated, “Right now, Shilo is THE GUY. Shilo had a great year, and he has been a great son; he really has.” This announcement was met with laughter, especially when it was revealed that Shedeur’s behind-the-scenes antics, particularly his vacation planning stipulations, led to his drop in the rankings.