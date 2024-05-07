‘Heartbroken’ by Brazil Floods & ‘Disappointed’ by Tom Brady Jokes, Gisele Bündchen Skips 2024 Met Gala

Following the buzz surrounding Tom Brady’s Netflix special roast, Gisele Bündchen made a surprising choice to forego the glitz and glam of the 2024 Met Gala. Instead, she’s channeling her energy into aiding the flood-stricken communities in Brazil. There are even speculations that the nature of jokes about her marriage could be behind her choice to avoid public appearances.

In her recent Instagram post, Gisele Bündchen emphasized her commitment to supporting flood victims in Brazil. She also mentioned reopening donations to the Luz Alliance Emergency Fund in collaboration with the Brazil Foundation.

Gisele expressed her efforts to provide direct assistance to those affected by the disaster and invited her followers to join in helping the impacted communities.

The Brazilian supermodel further listed a few important things that would be required for flood victims in Brazil in her caption, including mattresses, bedding, pet foods, and hygiene products. Moreover, she encouraged individuals to seek out drop-off locations for donations if they were unable to visit collection points personally.

It sure seems she has deep empathy for those impacted by the floods in Rio Grande do Sul and is highly determined to offer meaningful support and address inquiries about donation avenues. However, a recent report hinted at her discontent with the jokes directed at her during “The Roast of Tom Brady.”

Insider Reveals Gisele Bündchen Was “Deeply Disappointed” by Marriage Jokes on Tom Brady’s Roast

Gisele Bündchen felt let down by the jokes aimed at her past marriage with Tom Brady during his Netflix Roast. While friends and former teammates had a go at Brady, including Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Rob Gronkowski, Kim Kardashian, Julian Edelman, and many more, some jokes seemed to hit Gisele harder than others.

A source told PEOPLE:

“(Gisele is) deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show. As always, her priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”

The jokes at Tom Brady’s roast could’ve stung anyone, especially Brady’s ex-wife. Kevin Hart kicked off with a jab at Tom and Gisele’s split, questioning how Tom missed Gisele’s jiu-jitsu trainer romance. Then Nikki Glazer added fuel to the fire, quipping that Tom now boasts eight rings since Gisele returned her engagement ring.

Nikki Glazer kept the punches rolling, playfully suggesting Brady’s discomfort with the idea that “your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your a** while eating hers.”

Then, comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer took it up a notch, displaying a controversial image of Hitler with Brady, quipping, “The only difference between Tom Brady and Hitler is that Hitler stuck with his wife until the end.” And with such relentless jabs, it’s understandable why Gisele would want to avoid public scrutiny at the Met Gala.