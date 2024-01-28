Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Injury Report: What Are Trends Saying About Kansas City’s Defensive Spy?

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stretches on the sideline before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 459. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are going into their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game with fewer explosive weapons in their arsenal, most notably, their strongest linebacker, Willie Gay Jr. He has been declared inactive with a lingering neck injury that he sustained during last week’s Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills. It was Patrick Mahomes’ first playoff game on the road, and Gay played a key role in maintaining a 3-0 record against Josh Allen in the postseason. The star linebacker was apparently assigned the role of the spy in that matchup.

Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Willie Gay Jr. tweaked his neck in last week’s bout, which led to him sitting out most of the matchup. He initially showed signs of a quick recovery with no reported damage, but he has since been deemed inactive, dashing his hopes to play ‘Spy’ on Lamar Jackson, who’s a bigger dual-threat QB than Allen this season.

As of now, LB Drue Tranquill is poised to replace Gay in the matchup. Moreover, practice squad LB Darius Harris has also been promoted to the active roster and will have a chance to appear in the game. The Chiefs Nation need not worry since Drue has proven to be a dominant force this season with 79 tackles and 4.5 sacks. However, Nick Bolton and Leo Chenal will have to pick up their pace and limit Jackson’s run game. If it’s anything like last week when Allen finished with 12 carries for 72 yards, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl dream will conclude for the 2023 season.

The defending champs will also have to make do without left guard Joe Thuney, who suffered a pectoralis strain last week. The All-Pro giant has been a trustee offensive-line interior for the Chiefs and has performed exceptionally well in the playoffs, with three Super Bowl rings under his belt. It’s a significant loss for Mahomes and his Chiefs, for sure. Notably, offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive tackle Derrick Nandi are also sidelined for the matchup.

Nevertheless, there’s one good news for the Chiefs Nation, as RB Isiah Pacheco has been officially made active and will play through a toe/ankle injury. He has already racked up 13 carries for 40 yards and a 2-yard rushing score, leading by seven points in the second quarter.

The defending champs have already tallied two touchdowns in the first half, so the pressure will be on their secondary to limit Jackson’s threats. Gay will surely be missed.

Willie Gay Jr. Finds a Way to Get Into Opponents’ Heads

The star linebacker has made quite a few headlines since the Divisional Round win. Following the matchup, he went on to fuel the fire by bashing Bills wideout Stefon Diggs. He reposted a picture of Diggs hopelessly standing on the field after his loss against the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship. Gay quipped in the caption,

“Blud been standing there for 3 years ,” followed by, “What’s his plan ,” and “He not tired? ☠️”

If the Chiefs overcome the Ravens this Sunday, it’s safe to say; Willie Gay Jr. will have one or two jabs ready. The 25-year-old linebacker has tallied 58 tackles and four pass depletions this season.

Sadly, this might be his final season with the Chiefs after a post-win tweet over the Dolphins implied that it was his last game at Arrowhead. For now, it’s nothing but uncertain, but it’ll surely be intriguing to see where his journey leads.