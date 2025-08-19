Joe Flacco’s Better Stats Than Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Convince Fans of His QB1 Status

After weeks of speculation and debates, the Cleveland Browns finally made it official by announcing Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter against the Bengals on September 7.

What began as a four-way quarterback competition between Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett ended without much suspense. The 40-year-old veteran emerged as the clear frontrunner after receiving the most first-team reps of all.

And, while the decision might seem conservative on the surface, a deeper dive into Flacco’s recent production explains why the Browns put their trust in him.

In his last 17 games, the former Raven has been statistically superior to some of the league’s biggest names.

During this period, Flacco has thrown for 4,755 yards and 32 touchdowns, eclipsing both Josh Allen (3,731 yards, 28 TDs) and Jalen Hurts (3,125 yards, 21 TDs) in the same span. Even Patrick Mahomes, unanimously considered the gold standard at the position, has trailed the veteran QB in touchdowns (27) and yards (4,172) over that stretch.

Perhaps this mightily impressive output is part of the reason why Kevin Stefanski trusts Joe Flacco to steady the team through one of the NFL’s toughest opening stretches, because Cleveland’s first six games are all against opponents with winning records from 2024, meaning there is little margin for error.

Fans are also impressed by these stats and the team’s decision to name him QB1.

“Nah fr, people forget how clutch Flacco was when it mattered most … he got rings and receipts… who else thinks he doesn’t get the respect he deserves?” one asked. “He’s a Super Bowl-winning QB,” another added.

“Flacco is indeed underrated and we were out there debating if Shedeur had a chance Week 1 lol,” this one quipped.

Flacco is indeed underrated and we were out there debating if Shedeur had a chance Week 1 lol — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) August 19, 2025

Flacco’s Super Bowl-winning pedigree, 17+ years of NFL experience, and proven ability to deliver under pressure further make him the logical choice as the starter, even if the franchise’s long-term quarterback answer remains unsettled.

But on the flipside, this decision comes at the expense of two rookies with significant intrigue.

Dillon Gabriel, the third-round pick from Oregon, received plenty of first-team reps this summer. And with his debut against the Eagles [13 of 18, 143 yards], he has shown flashes of being game-ready. Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders also impressed in his preseason debut with a two-touchdown performance before being sidelined with an oblique injury.

So as things stand, both these quarterbacks will now shift into developmental roles, learning behind a seasoned veteran rather than a journeyman in Kenny Pickett.

Is this the best solution, though? Well, head coach Kevin Stefanski, for instance, admitted that the roster puzzle isn’t simple:

“We’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down. Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions. You know, I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”

Meanwhile, owner Jimmy Haslam has made it clear that the organization wants to see Gabriel and Sanders in real game action first. They plan to wait before committing draft resources in 2026, when Cleveland holds two first-round picks in what’s expected to be a loaded quarterback class.

So for now, Flacco gives the Browns some much-needed stability after the Deshaun Watson debacle in recent years.

The veteran’s inclusion will also be reassuring, considering the last time [2023] he laced up as a Brown, he went 4-1 and helped push Cleveland into the postseason. And lastly, riding with Flacco is the move that gives the Browns the best chance to win right now.