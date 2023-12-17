Tyreek Hill’s MNF Injury Becomes an Example Why He Deserves the MVP

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks across the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Johnson has passionately supported Tyreek Hill’s MVP candidacy this season. Well, he has found yet another reason after Hill’s injury during the Dolphins’ Monday Night Football clash with the Titans. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson emphasized that the wideout’s injury underscores his unparalleled value in the Phins.

In the first half of Miami’s Monday Night Football matchup against Tennessee, Tyreek Hill’s absence due to injury had a noticeable impact. Dragged down by an opponent, Cheetah’s sidelined moments coincided with a stagnant Dolphins’ offense. Tua Tagovailoa faced increased sacks, and the explosive plays that defined the team vanished.

According to Ocho, this sequence wasn’t a coincidence; it underscored Tyreek’s pivotal role in shaping the Dolphins‘ performance this season. He said:

“This is why he belongs in the MVP conversation. I know the MVP is a quarterback award, but what you saw [Monday] night, for two quarters with the absence of Tyreek, is how important he is to that team.”

Tyreek Hill has boasted impressive stats of 97 receptions for 1,542 yards and 12 TDs this season. Even after getting injured, the star WR returned in the second half; however, despite his efforts, the Dolphins succumbed to the Titans, losing 28-27. Johnson optimistically predicted that Hill’s injury wouldn’t pose a lasting issue.

Chad Johnson Discusses the Tyreek Hill Supremacy With Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson recently dissected Tyreek Hill’s stellar performance in the Dolphins’ victory over the Commanders. On their “Nightcap” podcast, they delved into the possibility of Hill finishing the season with over 2,000 receiving yards. Ochocinco expressed that the Dolphins’ energy seemed to dissipate without Hill, highlighting his profound impact on the team.

“This is one of the reasons small, small example, or why a player by the name of Tyreek Hill belongs in the MVP of conversation. Tyreek Hill goes out and the entire offense completely changes. The excitement and the energy, that ‘Oh My God! What’s gonna happen next is out the window.” Chad voiced his standpoint.

Tyreek Hill is on track for an unprecedented 2,000-yard receiving season despite missing half of Monday’s game due to an ankle injury. With 1,542 yards in 13 games, Hill projects to reach 2,016 yards over 17 games. He needs 458 yards in the final four matchups, averaging 114.5 yards per game.

Although his per-game pace is slightly below Calvin Johnson’s 2012 record, Hill’s potential to surpass the mark is heightened by the 17-game season. The upcoming Dolphins-Jets game holds anticipation, especially considering Hill’s impactful performance in their previous matchup.

Nevertheless, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Tyreek Hill remains questionable for the upcoming game against the Jets. He also missed his third straight practice on Friday, but that’s not worth dwelling on.