Gisele Bündchen Rumored Boyfriend : Who Is Tom Brady’s Ex Wife Dating Right Now?

Ever Since Gisele Bündchen parted ways with the NFL superstar Tom Brady, fans were closely following the Brazilian beauty and her rumored relationships. Several theories happened to swirl across social media linking her Jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

However, it turns out, the supermodel has been seeing somebody else from the Billionaire bunker, diverting her attention towards Brady’s long-time friend Jeffrey Soffer.

Apparently, the Billionaire developer was her neighbor since 2020, when the power couple bought land to build their dream home in Miami. Although she no longer stays there, Jeffrey and Bündchen have known each other via the former NFL quarterback. Interestingly they have a rich divorce history in common, spending time with some of the high-profile celebrities from the Hollywood world.

Has Gisele Bündchen indulged in a serious relationship with Jeffrey Soffer?

The 55-year-old businessman was previously married to the Australian Supermodel and actress Elle Macpherson, 58 until they decided to part ways in 2017.

Soffer happens to be a real estate broker owning some of the luxurious properties across the country, including Miami’s iconic Fontainebleau Hotel. His net worth is estimated at around $2.2 billion, pretty huge compared to the NFL legend Tom Brady($250 million).

According to Daily Mail, who shared this news exclusively mentioned that Soffer and Bündchen have been seeing each other for months now. The credibility of their sources is unknown; however, it has sparked a new debate on social media. “Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer,” the source said, per the media outlet.

“They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” it added. Previously the duo was spotted in multiple locations when Bündchen was still married to Brady. They attended NBA and WNBA games together. In fact, Soffer also helped the power couple to find an appropriate spot to construct their dream home.

What’s Gisele Bündchen’s current deal with Joaquim Valente?

In the past five months, Bündchen’s association with her Jiu-jitsu instructor had become a hot topic of discussion. They were spotted together on Vacays and long Brazilian tours just weeks after the divorce. This raised many eyebrows as to what was brewing between them.

Interestingly, their relationship was never romantic, and Valente was rendering his services as a fitness instructor. Recently, the supermodel shared a cryptic post on Instagram alluding to the rumors on media platforms. As this is a developing story, readers can stay tuned for more updates.

