“Gone Be Tuff”: Shedeur Sanders’ Potential Replacement at Colorado Is Already Winning Fans During Spring Practice

They say eras change, but the show must go on. And if you’re the Colorado Buffaloes, that mantra is more relevant than ever. Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr. in a single offseason isn’t just a blow to Colorado’s talent pool—it’s a gut punch to the team’s locker room leadership. While replacing their presence off the field is a long-term process, Coach Prime may have already found a potential heir to the throne under center.

Enter Julian Lewis, the Buffs’ newest quarterback sensation. And if early spring practice footage is anything to go by, the 17-year-old might just be the next big thing in Boulder.

A five-star recruit and one of the most highly touted quarterbacks in the 2025 class, Lewis, is no ordinary freshman. Rated as the No. 2 quarterback in the country by ESPN, he dominated Georgia high school football, racking up over 11,000 passing yards and 144 touchdowns in just three seasons.

His accolades also include back-to-back Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year awards—an honor only Trevor Lawrence had achieved before him.

That elite pedigree was on full display in a recent spring practice clip, where Lewis uncorked a dime on a deep ball. While there was no pass rush in the drill, the sheer accuracy of the throw was enough to get Buffs fans buzzing.

Boulder faithful were pumped to see the promise that Lewis showed in the training visuals. A few even went as far as to say that the 17-year-old can reach Shedeur Sanders’ current levels in just three years of time.

Talking about physicality, that’s one aspect of Lewis’ game that some weren’t sold on. Considering how Shedeur Sanders, who was bigger and more muscular than the 17-year-old, took a beating last season (career-high 10 INTs), several netizens debated how Lewis, with his slender frame, would fare against pressure.

Lewis throwing dimes without a pass rush only reinforced their point that the video doesn’t prove much about him being a sure-fire success next season in Boulder.

While Lewis’ underdeveloped physique and limited experience are fair concerns, the majority of the Boulder family remained optimistic, with some even calling him their Lamine Yamal — a soccer pro for Football Club Barcelona whom many see as Lionel Messi’s successor.

So, how tall is Lewis? He stands 6 feet 0.5 inches with a 185-pound frame. That’s more than an inch shorter than Shedeur and 27 pounds lighter, though the latter can be managed. And it’s not like we haven’t seen shorter QBs thrive in the NFL — from Russell Wilson to Kyler Murray to Bryce Young.

All said and done, what’s undisputed is the fact that Lewis is one of the hottest prospects to join Colorado in the history of their program. But let’s also not forget that he is just 17 years old. Even if he may make plays beyond his age, his body still has to catch up, with Colorado’s O-Line still not being fixed.

What Shedeur Sanders did last season with his passing and accuracy is the reason why he is primed to be a top 5 pick in this Draft. Expecting the same from Lewis, who doesn’t have a single CFB game under his belt, is nothing but setting yourself up for disappointment.