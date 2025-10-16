“Got My Hip Replaced”: Browns Legend Joe Thomas On The Effects Of Playing 10,363 Consecutive Snaps

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas speaks during halftime while being enshrined in the Browns Ring of Honor at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns lost to Baltimore. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Since the Cleveland Browns returned to the NFL fold in 1999, they have not been successful. Since then, they’ve managed just 142 wins, which is the fewest in the league—even behind the Houston Texans, who weren’t even founded until 2002. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that former left tackle Joe Thomas remains the only player from the revived Browns franchise to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While every other position was a carousel throughout Thomas’ 11-year career, Thomas remained a stalwart. Thomas blocked for 23 different QBs in 167 games. That comes out to about seven games per QB. And none of them are getting anywhere near Canton. And yet, Thomas was recognized year after year for his individual brilliance, earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first 10 seasons, becoming just the fifth player to do so.

Those 10 Pro Bowls are fifth-most all-time among tackles, and Thomas’ six First-Team All-Pro designations are fifth as well. However, no one—whether left tackle, quarterback, center, what have you—can match Thomas’ incredible Iron Man streak of 10,363 straight snaps. That’s by far the best streak since 1999, when snap counts were first tracked. Evidently, playing that many straight snaps was great for his resume, but not so much for his body, as he explained recently.

“Considering that was 10.5 seasons, never missed a play. I feel okay by that standard. I just had my hip replaced 3ish months ago, but I’m feeling great. Back to swimming, and yoga, and play a little basketball. Got the hip done, and I’m feeling way better.”

Thomas went on to talk about how his bad hip was not only an issue in itself, but one that caused other health problems for him as well. Most notably in his back.

“It was really, really bad. And it was really affecting my back. Which I didn’t realize they were so linked together, but I was having really, really bad back problems. And the hip was hurting. But since I did the hip, the back feels great. I just to monitor it. … There’s certain parts of my body, like the outside of my left knee, just because of the position I was in all the time. That’s way worse than other parts.”

Thomas’ memory obviously hasn’t taken a hit, however. He was able to name over 20 of those 23 QBs he blocked for during his HOF career. He could also remember his very first NFL snap: a matchup with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, who went on to win Defensive Player of the Year that season in 2007.

“I think I pancaked him. (Laughs) I don’t remember exactly, so this might not be completely true, but I’m pretty sure I pancaked him. Gave him one of those standing over the top things that you get a flag for now. … Don’t tell James I said that by the way. Dude, have you seen him on Instagram? If I saw him in the street I’d still call him Mr. Harrison.”

Joe Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2023, and he’s kept busy since then. In 2024, Thomas signed on as the offensive line coach for the Munich Ravens, who won a division title in the fledgling European League of Football (ELF) in 2025.