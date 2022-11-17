Who Is Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente?

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce was finalized the day they made their split public. Both the stars claimed that they arrived at the decision amicably and will continue to shower love together on their kids.

Howover, a source close to the situation recently claimed that there has recently been rekindled hostility between the couple as a result of the Brazilian model’s alleged new relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Gisele Bündchen is said to have gotten close to Joaquim after pictures of the two having dinner together were posted on Instagram.

Gisele and Valente’s relationship rumors started after they were spotted together while on vacation in Costa Rica over the weekend. As per reports, the Tampa Bay quarterback is seemingly upset about how quickly Gisele’s alleged relationship developed.

Who is Joaquim Valente and where did he meet Gisele Bundchen?

Joaquim Valente is a jiu-jitsu instructor. In 2007, Joaquim moved from Brazil to Florida to attend Barry University. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a bachelor’s degree in criminology.

Prior to that, from 1990 to 2007, he attended K-12 school in Rio de Janeiro. Joaquim works at the Valente Brothers’ headquarters in Miami Beach, Florida, alongside his brothers Pedro and Gui.

A statement on the company’s website Valente Brothers reads: “At the tender age of 2, Pedro, Gui, and Joaquim were already taking private lessons from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie.”

Gisele and the Valente brothers posed for their Instagram post in 2021, which is when Joaquim and Gisele first connected for a magazine photo shoot.

On February 2, 2022, Gisele uploaded a video of her training with Joaquim on Instagram with the caption, “after practicing self-defense, I feel more confident and empowered.” She added that self-defense is a crucial skill for everyone, especially women, and thanked Valente Brothers for being an outstanding teachers.

