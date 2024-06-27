“Got To Be Scripted”: Jason Kelce’s Beer Bowl Video Leaves NFL Fans In Disbelief

Jason Kelce and his former Eagles teammates kicked off the 4th edition of Beer Bowl on the 26th of June at Jersey Shore and they didn’t disappoint. Jason was in his element, unbridled with joy and exuberance and fans were shocked by it.

The two-day event began at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, with Kelce and his former teammates serving as bartenders just like in the previous three editions. Fans packed the area and went wild when Jason appeared wearing an Eagles green jersey and a white luchador mask.

He was joined by Beau Allen, Trent Cole, and Fletcher Cox. Current players like Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, Jake Elliott, and Avonte Maddox were also present.

The New Heights X account posted a video of Team Kelce going against the fans in a drinking game called “Flip the Glass”. Jason kickstarted the game by successfully chugging the beer and flipping the glass.

Kelce’s teammates kept the momentum and managed to edge out the fans. This victory sent the Super Bowl-winning center into a frenzy, celebrating with exuberance and a little dance.

Team Kelce takes flip cup pic.twitter.com/WJoo0cuL5W — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 26, 2024

As he lifted his arms in celebration, his hairy stomach was on full display. Fans loved seeing the Eagles come together for a wholesome moment. One fan even wondered if it was scripted due to how perfectly synchronized the last flip was with the beat.

A fan expressed their desire to play the game with Jason while many others noticed Landon flipping double bird to the losing team. This is what they wrote,

Got to be scripted. The final flip landing on the drop was too electric ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Jean Hall Gaultier (@johnnyghall) June 27, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

How can you not love this squad — Rich Higgins (@richardehiggins) June 26, 2024

A fan quipped,

Jason Kelce s a whole axx vibe. I love it! ❤️ — Rev Carrie O (she/her) (@CarrieO318) June 27, 2024

A user noted,

Jason has added a new dance move. — mark moore (@markmoore9517) June 27, 2024

Someone commented,

Dammmmm what I would do to be able to play flip cup with Jason — Just DJ (@SilentstormDJ) June 27, 2024

Others stated,

Landon man giving the double bird — Michael Werneth (@JrWerneth) June 27, 2024

There is someone whose presence could have made the event even more memorable. Travis Kelce missed out on a whole lot of fun.

Travis Kelce Missed the Beer Bowl

While Jason Kelce yet again became the life of the event, his brother had watched everything through videos on social media. Travis who attended the event all past three editions couldn’t make it to Jersey Shore this time around due to his prior commitments.

In a previous episode of the New Heights podcast, he revealed the heartbreaking news that he would be unable to participate in the upcoming event due to a scheduling conflict. Travis has many ongoing and impending projects and commitments he can’t back out of and didn’t realize that the event would take place around this time.

However, he sent a formidable replacement to the event. Both his father, Ed Kelce and sister in law Kylie Kelce were there to fill in for him. After the conclusion of day one, the highly anticipated part of the event, the Beer Bowl is already underway. Games have already advanced to round two as the defending champions have also arrived to claim that Golden Baby and retain the $50 grand prize money.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Eagles Autistic Foundation.