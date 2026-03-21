“Tom Brady Is Jealous”: Skip Bayless Drops Hot Take on Joe Burrow–Alix Earle Rumors

Joe Burrow and Alix Earle dating rumors appeared out of nowhere after the Cincinnati Bengals QB was seen going to an Oscars afterparty with her, influencer Stassie Karanikolaou, and musician Tate McRae. Just days after the photos were released, Tom Brady seemingly took a dig at Burrow at a Fanatics event.

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For the uninitiated, Brady and Earle are reportedly a thing. They’ve also been seen alongside each other on several different occasions. Earle describes their relationship as “casual.”

Casual or not, analyst Skip Bayless thinks that Brady is starting to become jealous of Burrow after he was seen partying with Earle at an Oscars afterparty.

“Tom Brady is jealous,” Bayless stated on The Arena. “I never thought I would see the day that Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., at age 48, would be obviously, publicly jealous of a Joe Burrow over a 25-year-old influencer named Alix Earle.”

It’s quite a time that we’re living in. Ever since Brady retired, he’s continued to remain media-relevant and not just by being a color commentator for Fox on Sundays. He’s also stirred up some drama with his love life quite a bit.

.@RealSkipBayless TMZ Skip reports on the apparent beef between Tom Brady & Joe Burrow over Alix Earle pic.twitter.com/9qis0ZY2bc — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) March 20, 2026

Bayless referenced the story of Brady and Earle allegedly hooking up at the Super Bowl as ammo for why he thinks the GOAT is jealous of Burrow.

“People reported at the Super Bowl that Tom Brady and Alix Earle were ‘Hooking up.’ So, that got reported. And then we saw the picture on Oscar night in Los Angeles of Joe Burrow riding in a car, a black SUV, with Alix Earle, and two friends of hers,” Bayless detailed.

“We saw that, and then up on stage, Tom just takes a shot, ‘Oh, he’s the wildcat at Oscar parties.’ It’s just clear to me it’s because he’s hanging out with Tom’s girl. I’m sorry, that’s what I see,” he added.

It’s certainly been a wild and unexpected series of events. At the Fanatics Flag Football event, just days after Burrow was seen at the Oscars alongside Earle, Brady took a clear dig at the Bengals QB.

“That’s what they call Joe [Burrow] at those Oscar parties. Wildcat! At least he’s here. No fashion shows to attend to,” Brady said towards Burrow on stage via People.

The comment prompted a sheepish grin and side eye from Burrow. It’s almost as though he knew that he’s been up to something that he shouldn’t be.

Tom Brady trash talking Joe Burrow… I’m here for it “At least he’s here. No fashion shows to attend to??” pic.twitter.com/0IXZBj6l9D — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) March 19, 2026

However, just four days after the Oscars, Burrow squashed his romance rumors with Earle. The QB was seen attending the Fanatics Flag Football Classic party with supermodel Olivia Ponton. The two have been linked since rumors first sparked in December 2024 even though neither of them has ever confirmed or denied their relationship status.

All in all, Burrow has been creating a lot of chaos in the media lately for the women he’s been seen alongside. Brady could be legitimately upset at him for partying with his supposed girlfriend. But it’s more than likely that he was just talking some trash to ruffle some feathers ahead of the flag football game.

As analyst Kyle Brandt said about Brady recently, he’s becoming a bit of a “promoter” like a WWE superstar. He’s talking trash to Logan Paul, sparking love interests with 20-year-old models, and now talking smack to Burrow. It’s hard to decipher if he really means what he’s saying, or if he’s playing things up to get a reaction from the media. Either way, it’s working.