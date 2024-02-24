New York Jets Salary Cap Update: $22 Million Can Be Saved if New York Decides to Extend These Three Athletes

The New York Jets ended another season on a depressing note and would be looking to change the picture in the following season. And it looks like Joe Douglas can start the process by extending John Franklin-Myers, DJ Reed, and Tyler Conklin.

Advertisement

The Jets are one of the teams that are now $ 20 million under the cap as per the newly increased cap space of $255.4 million, a $ 30 million increase from last year’s cap. There are several key players whose contracts expire in 2025. Michael Carter, their slot CB is heading into the final year of his contract. A 154th draft pick in 2021, he has been exceptional ever since. Still on his $3.8 million rookie contract, heading into his prime, he is up for a big contract.

John Franklin Myers, whose contract expires in 2026, is currently on a 5-year $55m contract but if extended could create $9,056,000 in cap space. Myers converted $6M of his base salary into a signing bonus and created $4.8M in 2023 cap space for the team. Reed, their premium CB signed a 3-year $ 33 million deal in 2022, converted $7.7 million of his 2023 salary into a signing bonus by adding 3 void years, and cleared $6.16M of the cap. His extension could create $9,315,000 in cap space according to Over the Cap.

Advertisement

Conklin didn’t produce numbers partly because of QB and OC troubles, is on a 3-year $20,250,000 deal and his extension will create $4,288,334 in cap space. So extensions to Myers, Reed, and Conklin could create $22.3 million in cap space.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JNRadio_Glenn/status/1760876019026719195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The increased cap space will soon benefit the team as the team seeks to go all in this season by investing the dough in positions that will bring the best out of returning Aaron Rodgers.

How Much are the New York Jets Paying Aaron Rodgers in 2024?

Aaron Rodgers will finally make that highly anticipated return from the ACL injury. Rodgers signed a 3-year, $112,500,000 contract with the New York Jets. The contract guarantees him $ 75 million and an average annual salary of $37,500,000. In 2024, his base salary will be $3,161,112 with a signing bonus of $35,000,000 as per Spotrac.

Advertisement

The Jets might hope his big contract finally pays dividends when he returns to the field in September. Green Gang will soon be investing in O-Line to surround him. They have struggled to maintain a stable offensive line throughout last season. Jets had one of the worst offensive lines, ranking 30th in the league. While they faced challenges in the quarterback department after Rodgers’ injury, their offensive line troubles only exacerbated the situation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OptimisticJets/status/1757844427203137735?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While many linemen would be returning from injury before the start of next season, they could potentially use that 10th 1st-round pick to get a Right Offensive Tackle, something they need urgently. Last season RG Alijiah Vera Tucker and three different players filled the position. Mekhi Becton played LT for the majority of last season, despite being an RT. If the Jets decide not to bring him back, we could see the possible reunion of A-Rod with David Bakhtiari. Packers OT can play at both left and right tackle.

The Jets currently have a depleted receiving corps and could bring in Devante Adams, another one of 4-time MVP’s old pals. The pair played together for 8 seasons and were one of the best QB/ WR duos in the league. While Adams has reiterated that he wants to stay in Vegas, a fresh start and a reunion will be too much to turn down. With Rodgers, in his final years, the team is preparing for the last dance and will be doing everything to make it to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.