Mike Williams Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers New Weapon Clarifies Comeback Timeline

WR Mike Williams is the newest addition to the New York Jets who are set to see better days with Rodgers’ return. Known for his dynamic play, Williams is on track for a similar comeback following a season-ending ACL injury in 2023. Despite the setback, Williams remained optimistic about his recovery and that’s the perspective he brought in his time with Adam Schefter on his podcast.

Advertisement

The optimism of the NFL players like the Jets’ Williams and Aaron Rodgers is commendable. For the Jets, both Mike Williams and Rodgers are their ticket to transcend their 31st spot on the total offense. Specifically, Williams’ dynamism can strengthen the Jets O-line with his history of stretching the field. Therefore, affirming his return, Williams claimed,

“I’m like four and a half months out, five months out…I mean I will be ready for Week 1 of the season – that’s my goal and (it’s) looking good.” He also added, “I wanna be available for every game this year”.

Advertisement

Mike Williams is a former Clemson standout who has been blessed with consistency in the big leagues. His value sees a jump alongside Aaron Rodgers who is still waiting to uplift the offense after a comeback. Therefore, Williams’ anticipation seems legit after his short but productive 2023 of 121 yards and a 49-yard touchdown. As Williams prepares for his return, the Jets’ HC Robert Saleh reiterated his depth and productivity. Looking ahead, Saleh also hinted at the possibility of further additions to the receiving corps.

New York Jets Gear Up For a Comeback

The 2024 New York Jets are gearing up for a facelifted season, aiming to break a 14-year playoff drought under the leadership of general manager Joe Douglas. With many roster changes underway, some notable signings are sure to make headlines for the Jets’ overhauled lineup. For the offensive line, the acquisition of veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses has added to quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ protection. Additionally, Mike Williams complements Garrett Wilson, both adding their skills to the O-line.

Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets have to address areas of need to further strengthen their roster. In a recent mock draft presented by NorthJersey.com, the Jets are projected to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 10th overall pick in the first round. To add context Bowers is famously regarded as one of the top tight-end prospects in recent memory. Bowers’ arrival is also expected to open up opportunities for fellows like Wilson, Williams, and running back Breece Hall.

Advertisement

In addition, the Jets are projected to target North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round. The move will benefit the Jets’ defense and provide the required depth at the linebacker position. Now, as the Jets use this offseason to prepare for their comeback season, the NFL Draft with Wilson, Bowers, and Mike Williams can contribute to their playoff aspirations.