Breece Hall Clarifies His Stance After Fan Interaction at Airport Goes Viral: “Harassing Me at Baggage Claim Ain’t the Time or Place”

Breece Hall faced a rowdy fan while simply waiting at the baggage claim area of Newark Liberty International Airport. However, as luck would have it, NY Giants legend Carl Banks intervened and saved the day. TMZ procured the video of the interaction but it remains unclear what was exactly said between the two parties. The only thing clearly audible is the fan saying, “If you’re gonna slap me, slap me.” But nothing seems to have escalated as the 6’4″ Carl Banks stood between Hall and the fan.

After the video went viral on Twitter, Breece Hall quote retweeted a video of the incident, saying, “If you know me you know I always show love!!! There’s a time and a place for everything but harassing me at baggage claim ain’t the time or place. Thankfully Carl and my guy Joe were there to keep anything from happening”

This is the second time in the recent past that an NFL player has shared their disappointment at the way fans interrupt their day-to-day life. It is an ongoing debate that fans are the sole reason for how the league itself generates revenue, which in turn eventually supports players’ paychecks. In a way, this asserts that a player is nothing without his/her fans, but at the same time, it’s crucial to understand that these athletes have a personal life beyond their profession.

Similarly “Disturbed” Micah Parsons Chimes in With His Two Cents on the Airport OutBreak

Micah Parsons faced something similar when eight men were waiting for him at his airport gate with helmets before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. They wanted to get signed helmets from the Cowboys star, but it wasn’t immediately his first thought. And it did not go down well with the star linebacker. Reacting to Breece Hall’s situation, Parsons expressed,

This has been an evergreen debate in the sporting world. And even for other famous people, the daily fan interaction tends to get intense. Yes, it can easily be argued that this fanfare adds a great deal of value to their brand, but the patience required to deal with it cannot be taken for granted.