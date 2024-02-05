When Did Brock Purdy Get Engaged to Jenna Brandt?

The story of Brock Purdy and his steadfast fiancé, Jenna Brandt, is truly heartwarming. Jenna is a former volleyball standout at both Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa. She also crossed paths with the Niners QB at Iowa State University, where Purdy was making his name on the gridiron and Jenna was a setter for the volleyball team.

Jenna Brandt has been the biggest supporter of Brock Purdy, even when he was labeled “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Their official uniting in engagement took place just last year, in July 2023, when Purdy kneeled down on one knee on a dock in Saint Cloud, Florida, around their one-year anniversary, as per People.

In an Instagram announcement post with a carousel of their engagement photos, Purdy expressed his excitement about being Brandt’s husband and growing together in their faith, while Brandt expressed her love for Purdy and celebrated the prospect of sharing their life together.

Purdy and Brandt’s engagement photos were released later on by renowned photographer Charleton Churchill, who skillfully documented the special moments. It captured the couple’s radiant joy on the picturesque shores of Half Moon Bay.

The scenic backdrop and the couple’s evident happiness in the photos made the visual a stunning portrayal of their engagement. With that aside, it’s only high time we discuss Jenna.

More about Brock Purdy’s Fiancé Jenna Brandt

Jenna started her college journey at Iowa State University in Ames, where she pursued kinesiology. She excelled in volleyball and made a significant impact on the Iowa State Cyclones’ team. She even went on to try out for the U.S. Collegiate National Team and the USA Women’s Volleyball National Team.

Jenna played for three seasons with the Cyclones, including international competitions in South America. However, she made the decision to transfer to the University of Northern Iowa in 2020. After playing there for two more years, Jenna concluded her collegiate volleyball career, describing it as a “dream come true.”

Jenna Brandt Has Been Sharing Her NFL Journey Alongside Brock Purdy Throughout

Jenna Brandt has been one of the loveliest WAGs around the league. She graciously shared moments from her NFL journey on her Instagram with Brock Purdy, openly embracing the role of a supportive partner. Brandt can be seen on the sidelines, cheering for her beau, and jumping onto the field after games to offer heartfelt hugs. They are just pure joy to watch. Take a look:

The young and ambitious Brock Purdy has been preparing himself to make a mark in the Super Bowl since his draft days. He aims to be the second-youngest quarterback to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in his appearance in the 58th edition of the big game. Purdy would not just be going up against the Kansas City Chiefs but also against the doubters who have criticized him throughout the season.