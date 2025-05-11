Cam Newton Benches Patrick Mahomes, Cuts Peyton Manning, and Starts Tom Brady on His 2025 NFL Team

The “start, bench, cut” format has resulted in some of the most heated sports debates imaginable. Whether it’s professional analysts discussing it from behind the desk, or simply the topic of discussion at the high school lunch table, the format is bound to result in a heated debate simply by virtue.

On the latest episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers legend gave an honest attempt at ranking some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history using the format. Tasked with starting, benching, and sitting the trifecta of Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning, the 2015 regular season MVP insisted that his answer depends on the situation at hand.

Simply put, game-on-the-line scenarios are one thing, but career statistics are another.

“Game on the line… Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes, I’m benching. Then, I’m cutting Peyton. Statistics wise, starting Peyton Manning, because he has some of the most untouchable statistics in NFL history. So, as far as statistics, I’m starting Peyton Manning, benching Patrick Mahomes, and then cutting Tom Brady, if we’re only talking statistics.”

Unfortunately for Newton, his co host Peggy wasn’t going to let him off so easily. After the former signal caller did his best to offer up different answers for different scenarios, Peggy made sure to ask for a final, all-encompassing answer.

All things considered, Newton was compelled to side with the winningest quarterback in gridiron history.

“I’m going with Brady, bro. I’m going with Brady. Patrick Mahomes, and then I’m going to cut [Manning.]”

Considering that his final answer could also be a ranking of most Super Bowl wins, it’s likely that Lombardi trophies were at the forefront of Newton’s mind. Nevertheless, his favoring of Mahomes over Manning will likely ruffle the feathers of his older audience members.

When it came to ranking the next generation of signal callers in Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, and Kyler Murray, Newton made it clear that he favors playoff success, first and foremost, over anything else.

“Starting Jordan Love, benching Herbert, cutting Kyler Murray. Kyler Murray is the only one that don’t got no playoff wins. Even though all of them probably don’t have all of the playoff success, Jordan Love did go into Dallas two years ago and wreck shop. Justin Herbert was one and done. That’s all I’m going off of.”

Considering that Newton himself was rarely able to enjoy playoff success with the Panthers, one of the lowliest franchises in NFL history, it’s understandable to see him rate playoff success so highly. Despite four postseason appearances with Carolina, Newton holds a career record of 3-4 in the playoffs.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, in the case of Newton’s keep, trade, cut, rankings, the beauty lies in the proven ability to win. For all of the fantasy football-friendly metrics that fans tend to be enamored by, the 11-year NFL veteran’s answers are a reminder that, at the end of the day, nothing else matters besides winning.