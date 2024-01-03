“He Can Look Down”: Rob Gronkowski Vehemently Backs Tom Brady for Speaking Out Against ‘Mediocrity’ in NFL

Rob Gronkowski, who spent eleven successful seasons with Tom Brady, recently stepped up to defend his former QB teammate. The four-time Super Bowl champ has always spoken highly of Brady, and his recent appearance on the ‘Full Send podcast‘ was no exception, where he defended and even backed up the latter’s comments about today’s NFL being ‘mediocre’.

According to Gronk, TB12 has ‘consistently’ operated on a different level, whether in practice sessions or when facing the toughest of opponents. Therefore, he has earned the right to express his opinion on any matter about football, especially when there are only a few teams that remain ‘truly consistent‘. He said,

“Every time he stepped on the field, whether it was practice or game day or a walkthrough, he was on another level than everyone else. So he can look down and know when talent isn’t there,” followed by, “Outside of 2 to 3 teams in the NFL like the 49ers, are the only ones that are truly consistent.”

Brady, previously, during his appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, said that there is a lot of mediocrity in today’s football. He added that defensive plays, which are the true backbone of the sport, have been hindered, leading to the QBs developing bad habits like passing the ball in the middle of the field. In Brady’s time, that was rarely possible, as defensive legends like Ray Lewis would disrupt such plays and force the player out of the matchup with his forceful hits.

The ex-Patriots player further added that the league is no longer producing good players, party because coaching hasn’t been up to past standards. He said,

“I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL. I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game,” as per Reuters.

However, not everyone agreed with the GOAT’s take on the declining standards of the League. Former players like Alex Smith argued that Brady, who retired only a few months ago and played in one of the least competitive divisions in the NFL, had no right to label the league as mediocre. Fans also criticized Brady, asserting the rule changes in today’s game aimed at protecting star QBs were influenced by him and he, therefore, reaped the benefits.

Is Tom Brady wrong?

Much like Alex Smith, Tyreek Hill, Randy Moss, and Barry Sanders also disagreed with Tom Brady. The Dolphins WR feels that the NFL is nowhere near ‘mediocre’ and is only trying to protect its product, which is the players.

Brady’s former teammate Moss shared his two cents and expressed that he was ‘bothered’ by how Brady waited until his retirement to make such comments. He also claimed that Brady is one of the reasons why the league turned soft, as the latter never stopped complaining to the refs. Lions’ legend Barry Sanders feels that the league is ‘anything but mediocre‘. He was quite happy that his former team has been killing it this season after missing the playoffs for six straight seasons.

It’s worth noting that there were players like Aaron Rodgers and Micah Parsons who agreed with Brady’s take. Cowboys legend Emmit Smith also concurred with TB12’s take. Nevertheless, it has been Gronk who has voiced his consistent support for Brady. And it’s certainly understandable why he still has his buddy’s back.

During their Tampa days, when Gronk needed a million-dollar favor, he turned to Brady, who had his friend’s back. In the NFL, players often rely on base salaries, supplemented by extra income based on reaching specific milestones outlined in their contracts. During the 2021 season with Tampa, Gronk had a bonus clause that guaranteed him a million dollars if got 7 catches and 85 yards in the last match against the Panthers.

After securing 85 yards in the first half of the game, the 4-time SB winner was just one catch away from unlocking that lucrative bonus. True to form, he reached out to his pal Brady, who ensured that Gronk clinched that crucial 7th catch, thereby securing a cool million for his friend.

In his remarkable 23-year career, Tom has achieved everything a football player dreams of. He witnessed the highs and lows of enduring criticism from all corners when the team faltered. However, one thing he never did was back down, especially in the face of adversity. This unwavering resilience is why he continues to be revered and praised by his former teammates.

After staying at the top for so long, he has undoubtedly earned the right to voice his opinions and offer criticism when necessary. Many critics comfortably sit in cushy studios, confidently sharing their takes despite never having played the game.