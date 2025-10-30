“He Didn’t Even Speak English”: Christian Gonzalez Shares How His Dad’s Colombia-to-America Journey Drove His NFL Dreams

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez has been nothing short of impressive in New England since being drafted in 2023. The young cornerback spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before transferring to the University of Oregon, where he blossomed into a first-round talent. Now, after firmly establishing himself in the NFL and having already earned over $10 million, Gonzo is using his success to give back to the people who made it all possible: his family.

Family has always held a special place in Gonzalez’s heart. He knows his journey wouldn’t have been possible without their love and support, especially from his father, Hector, whose story continues to inspire him. In many ways, Hector’s perseverance is what became the driving force behind Christian’s own determination to make it in football.

Gonzalez talked about this in a recent interview when asked what kept him going during the tougher moments of his journey.

“It’s for sure my family. But, really, my dad, too,” Gonzalez said on the Closed Sundays podcast.

Gonzo’s dad went through many hardships growing up. He migrated from Colombia to America and achieved success by holding a stable job and raising a family. Hector also played college basketball for UTEP from 1992 to 1994. This story is exactly what Gonzalez looked up to growing up, and it hits him even harder today.

“My dad, he’s from Colombia. Born and raised there. He didn’t come to America until he was like 18, 19. He played basketball… That he could leave his country and come to a country, he didn’t even speak English, he ain’t know nobody,” Gonzalez saidd.

It’s the risk that many immigrants take when they move to the U.S., leaving behind a life to pursue the American Dream. It takes a lot of courage to embark on such a journey, but the payoff can sometimes be incalculable, like in Hector’s case. Little did he know that his son would one day be providing for him, playing in the NFL.

“He done really went through some stuff. So, just being able to give back to him and my mom and my sisters. It’s just my fam, for real.”

This past year, in July of 2024, Gonzalez surprised his family by gifting them a new house. It was a promise that he made to his parents when he started playing football at just 5 years old. Now, he has fulfilled that promise and then some.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzo (@christian.gonzalez3)

The house Gonzalez gifted to his family is stunning. It features a brick facade, a backyard with a pool, and looks like the perfect home for a family. Equally stunning were the reactions on his mother’s and father’s faces when he showed them the house.

Gonzales also has three sisters, two older and one younger. His older sisters, Melissa and Samantha, were both college track and field athletes. In fact, Melissa competed in the 2020 Olympics and is now married to the longtime journeyman backup QB, David Blough. His youngest sister, Lily, currently lives at home with the family.

All in all, what Gonzalez did this past year for his loved ones was special. It was something he’d always dreamed of doing, and he finally got to check it off his list. But now, it’s all about building on his success in the NFL and earning a second contract. He’s already taken home $12 million in career earnings, which is probably more than his dad could’ve ever imagined as a young kid growing up in Colombia.