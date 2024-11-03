Jon Gruden Gives His Verdict on the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Matchup

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Week 9 is underway! It will see two divisional powerhouses, the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, lock horns. And that too, for the first time this season.

This hotly anticipated matchup between the two NFC North teams is a crucial one for many reasons. But the biggest one is that they are currently riding win streaks of four and five games, respectively. Predicting who will topple whom is no easy task, but former head coach Jon Gruden has several reasons to back his pick.

After an in-depth analysis on his YouTube show, ‘NICEY! & Gruden’s Grinders,’ Gruden concluded that the Lions would take home the victory. He coached the Packers for three years from 1992 to 1994, so some bias was expected, but Gruden ultimately snubbed his former team over the high-flying Lions.

“It’s tough. I wanna go for the Packers. I coached there. I had a son in Green Bay. But I’m going to stay with Lions.”

The former Raiders head coach predicted that the game would end with a final score of 33 to 27. Interestingly, Gruden mentioned earlier in the show that both teams were averaging around these points—Packers 27, Lions 33—so he based his prediction on the current scoring trend.

While both teams are efficient at rushing and passing, Gruden added that the Lions have been doing it more effectively. Their depth of the offense was quite evident last week after six different players went to score a touchdown

Their special teams also seemed more dynamic than the Packers’. 262 return yards, including Kalif Raymond’s impressive 191 yards on punt returns, are nothing short of impressive. And injury-wise, the Packers might even have to keep their star QB on the sideline.

Is Jordan Love playing this week?

Jordan Love is expected to start this Sunday against the Lions. But his recovery from groin injury could be hindered, Gruden argues. With the Packers on a bye in Week 10, keeping him sidelined this week would allow more time for a full recovery and a stronger, sustained return.

“I would be surprised if Jordan Love plays,” the former head coach further added.

Gruden brought up Evan Williams as well, who sustained a hamstring injury. He doesn’t expect the rookie safety to play this weekend.

Team lead tackler Quay Walker might be out too after suffering a concussion against the Texans. He didn’t play against the Jaguars last week. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander is also “questionable.”

With these pointers in mind, the Lions seem to have a significant edge over the Packers. But the Jared Goff-led team also dealing with several key absences, including that of star receiver Jameson Williams. He was suspended for two games.

Goff has shown signs of struggle in recent weeks, with three near fumbles. While he and the Lions have managed against weaker opponents, the strong Green Bay defense won’t allow such blunders.

The Packers will be hosting the Lions at Lambeau Field, where the only Hail Mary we may see is from the rain, according to the weather forecast. However, if Goff or Love manages to sneak in a Hail Mary touchdown, we won’t be disappointed.

The Packers certainly have some advantages heading into the game, making it a nail-biting matchup. As HC Dan Campbell predicted, it will go “to the fourth quarter, the very end.”