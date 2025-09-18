‘He Was Bleeding Through His Shirt’: George Kittle’s Wife Recalls the TE Getting a ‘Joker’ Tattoo the Day Before Their Wedding

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Apart from being one of the best tight ends in the NFL, George Kittle is also known for being a pretty chill guy. He’s a positive man who’s always joyous and playful when interacting with people. He also loves showing off the fun side of his personality through the bevy of tattoos inked across his body.

However, one time, the 49ers tight end may have gone a little too far to get one of his favorite tattoos. His wife, Claire Kittle, recently shared the story about the inking, which is of the fictional character Joker from the Batman movie The Dark Knight.

The Kittles actually had a last-minute wedding, but that didn’t stop the TE from squeezing in the tattoo at the very last minute.

“To be fair, our whole wedding was last-minute. We were like, ‘Let’s get married next Wednesday.’ And so, we’re putting it all together, and you did schedule the tattoo after that, though,” Claire recalled on It’s The Kittle Things in Life.

The tight end slyly nodded his head, as if he remembered doing exactly that. Claire, meanwhile, sounded a bit disappointed, but in a lighthearted, funny way. You could tell she probably wasn’t too thrilled about the last-minute surprise.

According to Claire, George couldn’t be seen for the appointment until the day before the wedding. Not only that, but he had to spend quite a while in the chair.

“It was like a 7 or 8-hour tattoo,” Claire said as Kittle nodded along. “So, we’re getting ready, setting everything up. He’s sitting in the tattoo chair the day before our wedding, getting the Joker tattoo for 8 hours.”

By the end, the tattoo looked amazing. The green hair of the Joker is super detailed, and his red lipstick looks very on point as well. So, it all must have been worth it, right?

Well, it is today. But at the time, during the wedding, Claire shared that her husband was bleeding through his white undershirt.

“Then, he’s wearing a white shirt the next day. So, it’s literally coming out of the Saran Wrap, bleeding onto his white long-sleeve shirt at our wedding,” Claire remembered.

It didn’t sound like a very pleasant sight. Guests must have been genuinely concerned seeing Kittle bleeding through his shirt on his big day, although he remembers it differently.

“I was bleeding through my shirt, celebrating our wedding. What’s better than that, sweetie?” Kittle asked sarcastically.

The question capped off the hilarious clip. It was a great example of why the Kittles are so beloved in the NFL community. They have a chemistry that is hard to find, which we also saw on display in the Receiver Netflix docuseries, released in 2023.

In response to the revelation, fans couldn’t help but notice the love the two have for each other, even while re-telling a contentious story.

“The Kittle’s are my favorite NFL couple! So much chemistry & charisma!” one exclaimed.

“Yep, she loves him,” another wrote.

“Power move,” someone said.

Kittle has other tattoos scattered across his body. On his right bicep, he has a bear paw that represents his family’s badge. On the back of his right arm, the word “BELIEVE” runs down from his shoulder. His left arm features a depiction of a mountain that he and his father used to climb when he was younger.

There are others we didn’t mention, but it all just goes to show that Kittle loves getting tattoos. Sometimes, though, they can create a bit of chaos when it comes to plans. But that feels right in line with someone getting a tattoo of the Joker. After all, he’s a character known for chaos, disarray, and revolting. All things that George embodies perfectly, both on and off the field.